A quake-triggered landslide in Indonesia’s Lombok killed 2 Malaysians, including the chief editor of a prominent newspaper – here’s what we know

Two Malaysian women have been killed by a landslide triggered by an earthquake in Lombok. One of them was identified as Lim Sai Wah by the Malaysian Embassy. YouTube / Astro Awani

A landslide triggered by an earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok island on Sunday (March 17) killed two Malaysian women, including the chief editor of a prominent Chinese language newspaper, Bernama has reported.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.5 according to the United States Geological Survey, occurred at the North Lombok District, Indonesia’s Antara news agency reported.

So far, two Malaysian women have reportedly died from the Mount Rinjani landslide. One of them was Datin Tai Siew Kim, the 56-year-old deputy executive editor-in-chief of Sin Chew Daily, Bernama reported.

The other woman was named identified by the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia as Lim Sai Wah. The New Straits Times reported that Lim’s body was wedged between large rocks, and rescuers were not able to recover her body.

Tai, who was holidaying, was at the Tiu Kelep waterfall with 21 other Malaysians, Bernama reported, citing the head of public relations at the National Board for Disaster Management, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

A total of 40 tourists were reportedly trapped by the landslide, according to Bernama, which cited North Lombok Regional Secretariat and Protocol head Mujaddid Muhas.

A report by Bernama said that the landslide at the waterfall was caused by the earthquake and an aftershock of magnitude 5.2.

According to a translation by The Star, the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia also said that there are seven injured Malaysians receiving medical treatment, while 13 others are safe.