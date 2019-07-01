Every single Brie Larson movie, ranked

caption Brie Larson’s been in some critical darlings and some flops. source Hoot Productions LLC/Lionsgate

Brie Larson has been in many movies and she’s well-known for her recent roles in “Captain Marvel” (2019) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

The star has been in a few movies that critics didn’t like, such as “Hoot” (2006) and “The Glass Castle” (2017).

She’s also starred in critical darlings including “Short Term 12″ (2013) and Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Here’s a ranking of all of Brie Larson’s films based on critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

You may have been seeing Brie Larson’s name everywhere lately, largely due to her participation in two of the biggest box-office hits of the year, “Captain Marvel” and the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame,” both of which made over $1 billion at the box office.

And although some might just be hearing her name this year thanks to her major Marvel roles, she’s actually been acting for years.

INSIDER ranked Larson’s past films based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

Also keep in mind that this list only includes films that have been scored by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and it does not include certain TV movies, documentaries, or films in which she had uncredited roles.

Here are Brie Larson’s films ranked from worst to best, per critic reviews.

A young Larson helped the owls in “Hoot” (2006).

caption The film wasn’t much of a hit with critics. source New Line Cinema

Critic Score: 26%

Audience Score: 55%

This 2006 adaptation of the book by the same name, is “lacking energy and humor,” according to the critic consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. In the movie, a group of kids are on a mission to save owl habitats. Larson plays Beatrice “The Bear” Leep, a girl whose brother is trying to stop the destruction of these animals’ homes.

Larson is a journalist and author in “The Glass Castle” (2017).

caption She went brunette for this role. source Jake Giles Netter/Lionsgate

Critic Score: 51%

Audience Score: 71%

Based on a true story, Larson plays Jeannette Walls, who’s an author and journalist. Jeannette had a very tumultuous upbringing with toxic parents and an unstable lifestyle and though she is able to bring herself up in the world, she grapples with her true identity. The critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is that the cast of this film is “hard-working,” but that the movie’s material is “fundamentally misguided.”

Larson made her directorial debut with “Unicorn Store” (2017) and she starred in it.

caption Netflix picked it up for streaming. source 51 Entertainment

Critic Score: 64%

Audience Score: 42%

This is a special one on the list because the film stars Larson and it’s her directorial debut. It was filmed in 2017 but first began streaming on Netflix in April 2019.

“Unicorn Store” is about Kit, a not-so-put-together adult who takes a temp office job when her art dreams seem to fall through. Samuel L. Jackson shows up as The Salesman trying to get Kit a unicorn. Per the Rotten-Tomatoes critics’ consensus, the film is best for those that enjoy “colorful whimsy” films.

“Free Fire” (2016) is an action movie that critics didn’t totally love.

caption She’s been in action films since. source Protagonist Pictures

Critic Score: 69%

Audience Score: 52%

In this movie about an arms deal that backfires, Larson plays Justine, a businesswoman who’s part of a black-market deal that results in a massive shootout. Per the Rotten-Tomatoes critics’ consensus, the film is a “spectacular parody – and biting critique – of the insanity of gun violence.”

She’s a photojournalist in “Kong: Skull Island” (2017).

caption She snaps photos in the film. source Warner Bros.

Critic Score: 75%

Audience Score: 69%

In the film, Larson plays Mason Weaver, a photojournalist on an expedition to explore the recently discovered Skull Island, which houses a giant ape. In their reviews, many critics commended the film’s fast-paced storyline.

She’s the titular character in “Captain Marvel” (2019).

caption She kicks butt in the film. source Marvel

Critic Score: 78%

Audience Score: 55%

Larson plays the titular character in this Marvel film. As the critcs’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Packed with action, humor, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU‘s latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise’s signature formula.”

It’s not the best scoring for a Marvel movie, but as far as origin stories go, the film seems to be a pretty solid foundation for what Carol Danvers has in store for the next phase of films.

She’s a famous ex-girlfriend in “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” (2010).

caption She has platinum-blonde hair in the film. source Universal Pictures

Critic Score: 81%

Audience Score: 83%

Based on a comic book of the same name, “Scott Pilgrim” doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is most definitely part of its appeal. Larson plays Pilgrim’s ex Envy Adams who used to be sweet before she was changed by fame. Many critics praised the film for being funny and unique.

Larson makes viewers laugh in “21 Jump Street” (2012).

caption She’s a bit of a love interest. source Columbia Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Critic Score: 84%

Audience Score: 82%

Bringing it back to another high-school character, Larson plays confident, funny, and naïve Molly, who Schmidt/Doug (Jonah Hill) falls for. “21 Jump Street” is a comedy film that critics praised for its “balance of humor and heart.”

She plays a younger sister in “Trainwreck” (2015).

caption She stars alongside Amy Schumer. source Universal Pictures

Critic Score: 85%

Audience Score: 66%

In this comedy, which was a pretty big hit at the box office at the time, Larson plays Kim, the very meticulous and responsible younger sister to Amy Schumer’s character, Amy. Many critics praised this film’s use of the “classic rom-com formula.”

Larson’s a supporting character in “The Spectacular Now” (2013).

caption She appears in multiple scenes. source Andrew Lauren Productions (ALP)

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 76%

Starring Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley, “The Spectacular Now” features Larson as a supporting character. In the coming-of-age drama, Larson plays the popular girl-next-door who is the original love interest of Teller’s character, Sutter. Many critics praised the premise of the film and the “fantastic performances” of its cast.

She really made a name for herself with “Room” (2015).

caption The movie is incredibly intense. source Universal Pictures

Critic Score: 93%

Audience Score: 93%

Larson is the lead in this harrowing film about a kidnapped woman and her son who she gave birth to while she was in captivity. It’s also the movie that helped her win her Golden Globe for best actress in a drama motion picture.

The critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is that the film features “incredible work” by both Larson and Jacob Tremblay, the actor who plays her son in the film.

She’s one of many high-flying stars in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

caption She played Captain Marvel. source Disney/Marvel

Critic Score: 94%

Audience Score: 91%

The consensus from critics on Rotten Tomatoes is that this film is “exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful.” This conclusion to the “Infinity” saga and this era of MCU films brings together just about every single major Marvel film character to date and features Larson in her second movie as Captain Marvel.

In “Short Term 12” (2013), Larson is a counselor.

caption The movie is beloved by most critics. source Cinedigm

Critic Score: 98%

Audience Score: 92%

In the film, Larson plays the lead character, Grace, who works at a facility for at-risk kids and supervises them to the best of her ability. She also has to overcome her own trauma while working through theirs.

Per the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is an “emphatic, revealing drama that pulls audiences into the perspective of neglected youths.”