Popular ‘Cinderella’ adaptations, ranked from worst to best

“Cinderella” is a centuries-old tale that’s been widely adapted into dozens of movies.

Disney’s 1950 version is perhaps the most well-known modern retelling, though Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical from 1997 is also popular.

“Ever After: A Cinderella Story” (1998) is a history-focused retelling and it is also an audience favorite.

Here’s a ranking of some of the most popular “Cinderella” films, according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although the centuries-old story of the poor girl who falls in love with a prince and then becomes royalty has debated origins (it’s been said to have roots in places like China, Egypt, Greece, and France) and a lot of different versions, one thing is for sure – it’s popular to retell.

For decades, “Cinderella” has lived on through countless film adaptations, and some are more beloved than others.

INSIDER ranked some of the most popular “Cinderella” movies from worst to best, according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting that the scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

“A Cinderella Story” (2004) is a romantic comedy starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.

Audience Score: 53%

Critic Score: 12%

In this high-school retelling, Hilary Duff stars as a waitress at the diner that her evil stepmother, played by Jennifer Coolidge, forces her to run. Most critics didn’t love the teen comedy, but many audience members somewhat enjoyed it, calling it both “cheesy” and a “classic.”

“Ella Enchanted” (2005) is a fun fairy-tale remix of the classic story.

Audience Score: 57%

Critic Score: 50%

Based on Gail Carson Levine’s novel of the same name, “Ella Enchanted” stars Anne Hathaway as Ella of Frell. The movie follows Ella as she tries to shed the “gift” she’s been given from a spacey godmother – she can’t disobey an order.

Many audience members enjoyed “Ella Enchanted” and wrote that the movie’s charm mostly comes from Hathaway’s stand-out performance.

“The Glass Slipper” (1955) is a comedic musical.

Audience Score: 66%

Critic Score: N/A

In this comedic retelling of the classic fairy tale, actress Leslie Caron stars as a tomboyish outcast named “Cinder” Ella who falls in love with a royal. Generally, audience members appreciated this “oddball” adaptation for featuring humor and minimal magic intervention.

Selena Gomez starred in 2008’s “Another Cinderella Story.”

Audience Score: 74%

Critic Score: N/A

This teen film starring Drew Seeley and singer-actor Selena Gomez is all about dancing. In this version, the protagonist leaves behind her Zune, a now-defunct type of portable music player, instead of a glass slipper. Many audience members wrote that they enjoyed this film’s premise and especially liked Gomez’s performance.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” (1997) has become a modern classic.

Audience Score: 74%

Critic Score: N/A

Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1957 televised musical, this film stars Brandy as Cinderella and features an all-star cast including Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jason Alexander.

This version is beloved for its diverse casting, strong vocals, and exquisite costume design. And, according to audiences, the comedic stylings of these famed actors and musical powerhouses make this one such a hit – and many can’t believe that this was a made-for-TV movie that did not debut in theaters.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Cinderella” (2015) has been lauded for its costumes and simplicity.

Audience Score: 78%

Critic Score: 85%

Starring Lily James in the titular role, the 2015 Disney adaptation of this tale is considered to be a fairly traditional retelling complete with a fairy godmother, an evil stepmother, and magic. Overall, audiences appreciated this “simple” tale and praised its impressive costumes and visual effects.

Disney’s “Cinderella” (1950) is beloved by audiences for its charming story and stunning animation.

Audience Score: 80%

Critic Score: 97%

“Cinderella” was one of the highest-grossing films in 1950 and it continues to dazzle and entertain audiences today. Per audience reviewers, the animation is still impressive and delightful to watch, even over 60 years later.

Plus, Mary Blair’s character designs in this film continue to inspire animators today and have influenced designs in “Sleeping Beauty,” “Frozen,” and more.

Julie Andrews stars as the titular princess in 1957’s “Cinderella.”

Audience Score: 83%

Critic Score: N/A

Yes, the actress known for playing the title character in “Mary Poppins” (1964) also took on the role of this famous fairy-tale princess. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s made-for-TV “Cinderella” features Julie Andrews as the lead and many audience members have said that she’s what makes this film so magical.

Plus, many reviewers wrote they were impressed with how seamless this movie is considering it was broadcast live.

“Ever After: A Cinderella Story” (1998) is focused on history and romance.

Audience Score: 84%

Critic Score: 91%

Starring Drew Barrymore, “Ever After” is focused on the history and romance of the classic “Cinderella” tale. Set partially in 16th-century France, this film has been praised for its uniqueness, impressive costumes, and memorable characters.