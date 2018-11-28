A roadside bomb in Afghanistan killed 3 US special forces troops

caption Soldiers from Company A, 101st Division Special Troop Battalion, air assault into a village inside Jowlzak Valley, Parwan province, Afghanistan. Afghan National Police searched the village while Soldiers provided security and conducted key-leader engagements. source U.S. Army / Spc. Scott Davis

The US military identified the three service members killed by an improvised explosive device Tuesday in a statement Wednesday.

The blast claimed the lives of two Green Berets and an airman and wounded four other Americans, three service members and one civilian contractor.

Five US service members have died in Afghanistan this month, and 13 have died in country this year.

Two soldiers and an airman died from injuries sustained when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Andar, Ghazni, Afghanistan.

Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

caption Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross source Courtesy of the Department of Defense

Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington was also assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

caption Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond source Courtesy of the Department of Defense

Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

caption Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin source Courtesy of the Department of Defense

Five US service members have been killed in Afghanistan this month, making November the deadliest month this year for US forces in Afghanistan. One was killed in an insider attack, one died as a result of accidental friendly fire, and the latter three were killed by a roadside bomb.

Thirteen US service members have been killed in Afghanistan this year.

