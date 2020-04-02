A second Indonesian man has died from the coronavirus in Singapore

A 68-year-old Singapore Work Pass holder has died after seven days in the ICU at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. The Straits Times

An elderly Indonesian man who was diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Singapore from complications caused by the illness, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Apr 2).

The Work Pass holder was 68 years old.

According to the ministry, the man died at 6.43am on Thursday, after being hospitalised at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases since March 22.

He was earlier in Indonesia from January 20 to March 16.

MOH said the man, who had a history of diabetes and hypertension, developed serious complications after seven days in the ICU.

This is Singapore’s fourth death from the coronavirus outbreak. All four cases were patients above 60 years of age, and each had a history of different illnesses such as heart disease and hypertension.

The Republic’s first two cases of Covid-19 death were reported on March 21. The first was a 75-year-old Singaporean woman with history of chronic heart disease and hypertension, and the second was a 64-year-old Indonesian man with a history of heart disease.

On March 29, another elderly man, Mr Chung Ah Lay, had also succumbed to the infection. The 70-year-old Singaporean had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. Mr Chung spent 27 days in the ICU and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

A total of 460 cases remain active, with 23 in critical condition. Another 245 have recovered.

