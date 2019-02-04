A Singapore artist dressed as a tissue packet and ‘choped’ the floor at an exhibition in Paris

Singapore performance artist Rizman Putra dressed as a life-size packet of tissue paper to show “choping” culture at the Urban Art Singapore exhibition in Paris. Facebook/Rizwan Putra

If you’ve ever ‘choped’ your table at the hawker centre with a tissue packet, news flash – there’s a new ‘choping’ king in town (or in Paris, to be exact).

For the unfamiliar, ‘choping’ is a uniquely Singaporean way of reserving and hogging tables – often with packets of tissue paper – at food establishments where reservations are not allowed. While it has been a hotly debated topic in recent years, ‘choping’ remains prevalent in Singapore’s food courts and hawker centres.

Singapore performance artist Rizwan Putra has now taken the ‘choping’ culture to a whole new level, by dressing up as a life-size tissue packet and lying down on the floor at the Urban Art Singapore exhibition in Paris.

A Facebook post by the artist on Saturday (Feb 2) drew plenty of positive comments, with many applauding Rizwan for turning a part of Singaporean culture into an artwork.

The art installation titled C(HOPE) centres on the theme of possession and belonging to a territory, The Straits Times reported citing curator Iman Ismail.

Rizwan is one of 13 artists showcasing their works at the exhibition, which is organised by the Singapore Embassy in Paris and Urban Art Fair.