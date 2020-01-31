A Singapore couple just paid US$2 million for a crazy romantic staycation, featuring 10,000 roses, diamond chopsticks, and a 18-course meal on a private jet

Singapore millionaire Vincent Hee and wife Karen won the luxe trip off a charity auction to help children in Nigeria get vaccinations. World of Diamonds Group

Here’s one date you’ll probably never top: a Singaporean millionaire has just splashed out US$2 million to take his wife on a short staycation packed with insanely luxurious experiences – and all in the name of charity.

Malaysia-based angel investor Vincent Hee, 43, won the 3-day trip, lasting January 27 to 29, in an auction by Russian diamond company World of Diamonds Group. He took his wife Karen with him.

The millionaire, who has a Masters of Education from Australia’s RMIT University, is the director of Charis Montessori Preschool in Singapore, and involved in two other education businesses in China.

The entirety of the staycation’s eye-watering price tag went to funding 20,000 pneumonia vaccines for children in a Nigerian hospital set up by World of Diamonds Group director Karan Tilani.

All the luxe experiences were donated by sponsors, the company said.

Tilani said he made use of the “undeniably spectacular allure and influence” of a luxurious trip to “put luxury in service of philanthropy.”

On Monday (Jan 27), the Hees began what would arguably be anyone’s trip-of-a-lifetime with a sleek ride to dinner in a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

Their destination? 1-V:U, a restaurant boasting stunning views of the sea located on the upscale Sentosa Island.

The entire restaurant was booked just for the pair.

On the specially-designed Diamond Menu was Wagyu beef, cured flounder, smoked pork, spiced duck, rice sorbet with Chinese ham, and grilled ice plant with fishbone bitter gourd milk.

Later that night, the couple retired to a room bedecked in 10,000 roses in the nearby Outpost Hotel.

There was even an infinity sign made of roses installed on one wall.

More roses covered a table on an outdoor patio.

The next morning, they hopped onto a Ferretti 780 yacht for a cruise from Sentosa Cove – one of Singapore’s poshest addresses.

The luxe yacht had stunning views of the ocean…

… sun loungers on an open-air deck…

… four fancy bedrooms…

… and more chairs than two people could ever sit on.

On board, the Hees toasted with Louis XIII cognac – the same kind Britain’s Queen Elizabeth drank on her trip to France in 1938.

They shared the moment with Tilani, who tagged along for the ride.

After an outfit change, the couple were then ferried to a Bombardier Global 6000 jet in Seletar Airport, becoming the first citizens to drive a car onto the airport tarmac.

In the air, the pair settled in for an 18-course dinner by renowned British chef Kirk Westaway, who runs Michelin-starred JAAN at City Hall.

Westaway, who won Male Chef of the Year at the 2019 World Gourmet Summit Awards, worked out of the jet’s kitchen during the flight.

He said: “It is my mission to present our guests with an unforgettable meal that evokes nostalgia – through familiar yet elegant flavours of the finest seasonal produce the world has to offer.”

While the chef cooked, the Hees drank vintage Dom Pérignon, Penfolds Grange 14, and Krug champagnes as the US$50 million jet cruised over Southeast Asia.

Westaway emerged from the galley 18 times to present each of the dishes.

The most lavish item was easily a tuna belly sashimi…

… which the couple ate using diamond chopsticks worth US$17,000.

They were allowed to take the chopsticks home after the meal.

Other courses included a leek and potato soup with black truffle…

… the “English Garden”, Westaway’s popular deconstructed salad…

… a beetroot meringue with olive pearls and chive cream…

… a Wagyu Tomahawk steak…

… and angel hair pasta with caviar.

At one point, the chef even pulled out an entire leg of Iberico ham and sliced it on the spot.

The meal ended with a pretty pear tart…

… and some chocolates, macarons, and more roses.

As a parting gift, the Hees also got a 2.08-carat vivid blue diamond ring named after British-American actress Jane Seymour.

According to Forbes, the diamond’s size and saturation ranks it among the world’s rarest gems.

Alas, the glorious meal was finished, and the pair left Seletar Airport for their new resting place for the night…

… none other than the historic Raffles Hotel, which has hosted celebrities like Michael Jackson, Rudyard Kipling, and most recently Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Husband and wife bunked in one of the hotel’s two presidential suites, which start from S$15,000 per night (US$11,000).

Raffles Hotel claims these rooms are the grandest suites in the entire country.

To end off their crazy rich staycation, the Hees enjoyed a final round of drinks, fruit, and fresh flowers.