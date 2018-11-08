A smartphone brand that sells out within minutes in India is launching in Malaysia – these are the Realme phones you can soon buy

Targeting the younger generation, Realme phones sell out within minutes in India and Indonesia. They’re coveted for their low price and up-to-date features. Realme

Realme, a budget-friendly smartphone brand that is wildly popular in India, is now on Malaysian shores.

The Chinese company announced yesterday (Nov 7) that it is launching three phones – Realme C1, Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro – in Malaysia.

The phones cost between RM449 (US$107) and RM1,099 (US$264), and will have staggered release dates, starting from Nov 11.

Realme phones, which have made it onto Amazon’s bestseller list, are often sold out online. The phones, which target the younger generation, are cheap, look modern, operate quickly and boast up-to-date features – qualities that contribute to their insane popularity.

The company, which was established in May this year and initially served the Indian market, split from parent OPPO – the world’s fourth biggest phone maker – in July. It entered the Indonesian market last month.

Among Realme’s sales records is the sale of 200,000 Realme 2 phones within five minutes in India. Another 15,000 units of the same model were sold within 10 minutes in Indonesia.

Here’s a look at the three phones going on sale in Malaysia:

Realme C1

The Realme C1 will cost RM449, and is being sold exclusively on Lazada Malaysia for RM399 from Nov 22 to Dec 22.

The phone measures 157 cm by 76 cm, with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 per cent, and comes in Navy Blue and Mirror Black. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which can be increased to 256GB with a memory card.

Artificial intelligence (AI) software helps to minimise power usage on the phone by suspending inactive apps. According to Realme, the phone can last 18 hours while surfing the internet, or 10 hours while gaming.

It has two rear cameras at 13 and 2 Megapixels (MP) and a front camera at 5MP. There’s a “bokeh” mode and a AI beauty feature, and the phone can be unlocked with facial recognition.

Realme 2

At RM599, the Realme 2 will be sold at retail outlets like Vivid, Mobile to go, Seven mobile and DirectD from Nov 24.

Measuring 157 cm by 76 cm, with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 per cent, Realme 2 comes in colours Diamond Red and Diamond Black.

Two storage versions are available: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both can be increased to 256GB with a memory card.

This phone is focused on gaming, with a “guaranteed smooth frame rate” that eliminates stutters, the company said in a release. Playing a game automatically activates a setting that limits background network, so more resources can be allocated to the game.

The phone also automatically blocks calls and stops notifications, and displays video and voice calls as banners instead of on a typical full screen. A small corner of the notch allows for screenshots or screen recordings.

The phone has two rear cameras at 13MP and 2MP and a front camera at 8MP. There’s a “bokeh” mode and a AI beauty feature, and it can be unlocked with facial recognition and fingerprint tech.

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro will be sold exclusively on Shopee from Nov 11.

Three versions will be made available in Malaysia: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for RM849; 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for RM949; and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for RM1,099.

Prices will be lowered to RM 799, RM 899 and RM 999 during the 11.11 sale, Realme said.

The phone measures 157cm by 74cm, with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. Colours available include Black Sea or Ice Lake.

The phone has two rear cameras at 13MP and 2MP, with a front camera at 16MP. Like the other two models, there’s a “bokeh” mode and a AI beauty selfie feature.

It also has the same gaming features as the Realme 2, and a cleaning feature that removes junk files to optimise gaming. On top of that, this model comes with AI features like smart driving, Google Assistant, and smart scan.