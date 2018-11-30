A snow carnival will be held in sunny Singapore in February – expect snow-skiing, snowboarding and ice skating

It looks like Singapore will enjoy a few extra months of Christmas.

A winter carnival – with snow – is set to hit town on Feb 1 next year until Mar 24.

Located at the Changi Exhibition Centre, the Ice Magic park promises magical winter and festive delights – from mounds of snow to a ball pit filled with candy.

The first-ever Ice Magic event is put together by Singapore-based Apollo Entertainment Media and Taiwan start-up event producer Tophand.

The event is inspired by Disney’s “Frozen – The Exhibition”, which was held in various cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Ice Magic tickets – which will be sold online – are priced at S$55 (US$40) for those aged 13 to 59, S$45 for children aged six to 12, and S$20 for seniors above 60 years old. Children below the age of five can enter for free.

Entry to the event does not have a time limit and a ticket covers all rides and attractions.

Here’s what to expect at the winter wonderland.

1. Sub-zero Snow Zone

An artist’s impression of the Sub-zero Snow Zone. Ice Magic

There’s a reason for its name – the Snow Zone is said to feature 600 tonnes (600,000kg) of fresh, powdery snow.

Beyond playing with falling snow and having snowball fights, visitors can have a go at winter sports including snow-ski, snowboarding, and bumper cars-on-ice.

And as a safety precaution, there will be separate ski slopes for children and adults.

Snow-lovers can also take a spin at Ice Magic’s ice skating rink.

As expected, it’ll be pretty chilly here – the indoor temperature will range from -8 to -13 degrees Celsius, according to Ice Magic’s website.

2. Whimsical Children Playground

An artist’s impression of the Whimsical Children Playground. Ice Magic

Get your cameras ready, Instagram generation.

This candy-themed village will feature a carousel, a giant English chess set and of course, gigantic replicas of sweet treats.

An artist’s impression of the carousel at Ice Magic. Ice Magic

In line with the candy-theme, there will be a dreamy ball pit and giant replicas of sweet treats and candies.

Ice Magic

It’ll be warmer here as compared to the Snow Zone, with an indoor temperature of 13 to 20 degrees Celsius.

3. The Magic Forest

An artist’s impression of The Magic Forest. Ice Magic

Over on the other side of the park, Avatar meets Alice In Wonderland in a magical forest straight out of the storybooks.

Visitors will find themselves surrounded by luminescent mushrooms, ethereal creatures and glowing candy houses. Plenty of material for your Instagram feed.

4. Creative workshops

Pexels

And what winter holiday is complete without comfort food?

For a more hands-on experience, children can try to make their own sweet treats at the event.

There will be creative dessert workshops for families with young children who want to cook up treats and nibbles.