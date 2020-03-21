caption President Donald Trump (R) stands behind US Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks at a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020. source ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

A staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said.

The staffer did not have close contact with Pence or President Donald Trump, the Vice President’s office said.

A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff tested positive for COVID-19, Katie Miller, a spokesperson for the Vice President said on Friday night.

Miller added that neither Pence or President Donald Trump had been in close contact with the person, and contact tracing for who this person may have come in contact with is underway.

Trump previously tested negative for the coronavirus after he came into contact with a member of the Brazilian delegation who later tested positive for the novel virus.

Pence also heads the White House coronavirus task force.