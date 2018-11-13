‘A Star Is Born’ originally had a different ending

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “A Star Is Born.”

“A Star Is Born” almost had a different ending.

Toby Emmerich, the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, told Variety that the initial script he read for the hit movie starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga was not what was filmed.

“The first ending that I read, [Jackson] actually swims out into the ocean, where he commits suicide,” he said.

The script was changed before the movie was shot, but that finale didn’t stay either.

“The script that we had when he started shooting, he rides his motorcycle,” Emmerich said. “It was more like the Kris Kristofferson ending [in the 1976 version of ‘A Star Is Born’] with the Ferrari, but with Jackson with the Harley.”

But Cooper, who directed the movie and plays Jackson Maine, changed the ending once again.

“Bradley changed his mind and came to see me and pitched the idea of what he ended up shooting,” Emmerich said, “I think he was right. When I watch the movie now, I can’t imagine it ending any other way.”

“A Star Is Born,” which was released in August, ends with Maine committing suicide by hanging. The final scene in the movie is Ally, played by Gaga, singing an emotional tribute to her late husband.

