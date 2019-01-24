‘A star is lost’: These are some of actor Aloysius Pang’s most memorable TV and film performances

Celebrities, family and fans are mourning the death of Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong, who died on Thursday (Jan 24) while on reservist duty in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old had been fighting for his life for four days, after sustaining severe injures in a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training accident, where he was carrying out repair works inside the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer (SSPH).

The accident occurred when a gun barrel was lowered, causing injures to his chest and abdominal areas, which he eventually succumbed to on Wednesday (Jan 23) night, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said.

Pang began his career on TV as a child actor, starring in multiple TV shows and clinched multiple awards for his performances. Among the tributes that have flooded social media in the last 12 hours, one by actor and friend Desmond Tan simply said: “A star is lost. A star is born.”

Here’s a look back at some of the most unforgettable performances he gave to audiences and fans over the years.

1. A Child’s Hope

Pang earned a nomination in 2003 for his role in A Child’s Hope. Toggle screenshot

Pang first started acting for television in 1999, when he was just nine years old. His first role was in the children’s drama Xiao Fei Ren.

He then went on to act in Bukit Ho Swee (2002), A Child’s Hope (2003) and I Love My Home (2004).

In 2003, he was nominated for the Young Talent Award at the Star Awards for his role as Ding Weiliang in A Child’s Hope, a medical drama revolving around medical professionals and critically ill children.

His rising fame had initially become too much to handle, and he stopped acting at the age of 14 as he was often taunted, and the pressure of being in the public eye got to him, Toggle reported.

The Straits Times (ST) quoted him as saying: “Back then, I pretty much wanted to be a normal person. Whenever someone did a double-take (when they saw) me, I felt alienated from the public.”

2. Timeless Love

Pang starred in Timeless Love alongside Kimberly Chia and Joshua Ang. Facebook / Timeless Love Movie 那个夏天

In 2012, when he was 22 years old, Pang returned to showbiz, starring in the film Timeless Love released in March that year.

The young man acted alongside Kimberly Chia and Joshua Ang in the film directed by Singapore radio DJ and entrepreneur Dasmond Koh and film veteran Lim Koong Hwee.

Pang played Morgan, a character who discovers the lease to an island after his grandmother’s death, and decides to visit the place for answers.

Pang also starred in Channel 8 drama Poetic Justice, It Takes Two and the second season of C.L.I.F. His role as Hao Zhijie in It Takes Two earned him the nomination of Favourite Male Character at the Star Awards in 2013.

3. Against The Tide

Pang played the role of a serial killer in crime and psychological drama Against The Tide. YouTube / theRBKD

Three years after his comeback, he won the Best Newcomer award at the Star Awards in 2015.

In the same year, Pang was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a sociopath serial killer in crime and psychological drama Against The Tide.

4. Young & Fabulous

Pang played the role of a top student who dreamed of being a fashion designer. Facebook screenshot / Encore Films

In 2016, Pang starred in Singapore’s first cosplay-themed movie Young & Fabulous as Royston – a top student who dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

In the movie, his character learns to stand up for what he believes in.

That year was also the year he clinched an award for being one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the Star Awards.

5. My Friends From Afar

Pang starred in My Friends From Afar alongside Carrie Wong. Singapore Press Holdings

According to ST, Pang left Mediacorp in 2017 after 18 years to venture into a business making wood plastic composites with his brother. Despite that, he said that he would still take on filming projects on a freelance basis.

He kept his word and starred in sci-fi series My Friends From Afar, playing an alien who arrives on Earth, gets pregnant and gives birth.

Upcoming shows

Before his death, Pang recently went on a two-month trip to Mongolia, Russia and China where he filmed an original Toggle series titled From Beijing to Moscow.

Set for release in June, Pang plays the role of Kenneth in the show. The character goes on a trip to try and help his friend Kaixiang, played by Taiwanese actor River Huang, restore his memories. Felicia Chin stars in the same show as Kloudiia.

River Huang, Felicia Chin, Jojo Goh and Aloysius Pang are the cast of the upcoming original Toggle series From Beijing to Moscow. Instagram / River Huang

Pang was due to start work next month on a new Channel 8 romantic drama My One In A Million, which would have marked his first lead role. The role will now be recast in light of his passing.

