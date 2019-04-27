An unconfirmed rumor that a man got beaten up for spoiling ‘Endgame’ went viral — but Avengers fans have taken to the web to describe the measures they’d take to avoid spoilers

source Ollie Millington / Contributor / Getty Images

A man was allegedly beaten up after shouting “Avengers: Endgame” spoilers outside of a theater in Hong Kong, according to news site Asia One.

Reports of the attack are unconfirmed as of now, but the story hit a nerve and went viral on the web nonetheless.

There’s been a lot of talk online dissuading fans from spoiling “Avengers: Endgame.”

Spoiler alert: Spouting off “Avengers: Endgame” spoilers might send your loved ones and fellow citizens into a Hulk-like rage.

Citing Taiwanese media reports, the online news site Asia One alleged that a crowd beat up a young man yelling Avengers spoilers outside a theater in Hong Kong Friday night.

The story’s already gone viral, although it’s by no means been confirmed. The only evidence backing up the tale of vengeful Avengers fans is a single photo, reportedly posted on Hong Kong social media. The image depicts a man sitting against a wall, being tended to by onlookers. Not exactly concrete proof.

Man in Hong Kong reportedly beaten up outside cinema for leaking #AvengersEndgame spoilers https://t.co/iUFZo2x2et pic.twitter.com/fCij5m18B1 — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) April 26, 2019

That being said, the issue of spoilers has persisted as fans awaited the highly anticipated superhero flick. “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo penned an open letter to fans, asking them not to spoil the film for others.

And plenty of fans have posted on social media about the lengths they’ll go to in order to avoid seeing crucial “Avengers 4” plot points online.

Cannot handle all the spoilers and vibes trying to dodge them streaming so I ended mine and got tickets with my bro. Whatever It takes… to dodge spoilers #Endgame — Ninja (@Ninja) April 26, 2019

me avoiding spoilers until i see endgame pic.twitter.com/Dc5T1ylgOZ — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) April 26, 2019

me, minding my own business, avoiding endgame leaks and spoilers: pic.twitter.com/50KnK8ZlkC — summer saw endgame | spoiler free (@orsonxkrennic) April 24, 2019

If anyone spoils endgame I will have no issue never speaking to you again https://t.co/QpjfDpfkYN — Peter B. Parker (@adrianlikesjazz) April 24, 2019