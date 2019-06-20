A toddler in Malaysia died after hitting the ceiling fan when a relative threw her into the air while playing

The two-year-old girl was allegedly crying when she was thrown into the air. Pixabay

A toddler in Malaysia has died after being thrown in the air and hitting a ceiling fan.

The two-year old girl from Myanmar was reportedly playing with a 25-year-old male relative at home – a two-storey terrace house in Ampang, near Kuala Lumpur – on Sunday evening (June 16).

The relative allegedly threw her up into the air while they were playing, the New Straits Times (NST) cited Ampang police chief Noor Azmi Yusoff as saying.

The toddler was said to have been crying, NST reported.

The girl sustained severe injuries after hitting the fan and was rushed to Ampang Hospital, where she died the following day, The Star reported.

In NST’s report, police chief Noor Azmi said post-mortem results revealed that the girl had died due to blunt force trauma to her head.

The Star reported that police have since detained the relative that threw her into the air.

