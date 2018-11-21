A trainer at Fitness First Singapore has been suspended for fat-shaming a woman on Instagram – here’s what happened

The woman whom the fitness trainer fat-shamed. Facebook / Juffri Danish

It’s almost impossible to escape from the clutches of social media – and a trainer for Fitness First in Singapore is facing the harsh reality of that.

On Monday (Nov 19), the trainer, using the Instagram handle @supershah, posted an Instagram story depicting people waiting in line at an ice-cream shop.

A circle was drawn around one woman shown in the photo, with the accompanying text: “…so fat still wanna ice cream?? Disgusting”.

Her face could not be seen in the photo.

Soon, a Facebook user who goes by the name of Juffri Danish, re-posted the offending photo and criticised the trainer in Malay.

In the now-deleted post, Juffri Danish wrote that the trainer’s comments were out of line, adding that he did not have the authority to judge others.

Following a slew of criticism from enraged netizens, the trainer subsequently posted an apology on his Instagram account.

He wrote that he was “too rash” and acknowledged that his “insensitive statement is uncalled for and offensive”.

But he did not manage to escape from the situation unscathed.

His employer, Fitness First, wrote in a Facebook post published on that same day that the team had undertaken an internal investigation, and suspended the trainer’s duties until further notice.

The company also apologised for “any distress caused”.

But enraged netizens are not about to let the incident go, and some are arguing that a suspension is not a severe enough punishment.

Some have urged the fitness company to fire the trainer instead.

Still, there were others who felt that firing him would be too harsh, and urged the public to forgive him.

By Wednesday, the trainer, who described himself as an “elite trainer” on his Instagram profile, appeared to have deleted his account.