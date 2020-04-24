A training programme by Google and UOB previously for 400 SMEs now aims to help 4,000 deal with Covid-19 effects

Singapore’s businesses – big and small – are expected to be hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Straits Times

A training programme run by tech giant Google and Singapore bank UOB will accept up to 4,000 trainees by the end of 2021, a 10-fold increase from the initial projected 400.

The SME Leadership Academy training programme will now also be customised to help leaders of local small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) from the retail, tourism and food and beverage (F&B) sectors deal with the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting Apr 28, training will be conducted online via six to eight hour-long webinars instead of the previous in-person seminar format.

Google Singapore’s country director, Ben King, said the pandemic has made things tough for businesses at all levels, and especially for SMEs “who need to accelerate digital adoption and quickly move their business online to adapt to the evolving situation”.

According to Google and UOB, the new curriculum will teach leaders from SMEs how to use digital solutions, including online collaboration tools, to be more effective when managing a business from home.

It will also provide insights into effective people and business management during crises, and teach them how to apply for Covid-19 financial relief assistance.

Under the programme, which is run in collaboration with the Economic Development Board and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board Marketing College, UOB will also connect SMEs with suitable technology solution providers through its own innovation accelerator The FinLab.

