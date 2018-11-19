A woman has died after being mowed down by a truck in Taman Equine, Malaysia – here’s what we know

A pickup truck struck a restaurant in Seri Kembangan. Facebook / Wesley Marco

A pick-up truck skidded and plunged into an open-air dining area at Seri Kembangan, Taman Equine, mowing down a patron and injuring many others at around 8.30pm on Sunday (Nov 18), the New Straits Times has reported.

Facebook user Wesley Marco shared photos and videos of the aftermath chaos, depicting smashed-to-pieces tables and chairs, an injured woman sitting on the ground awaiting medical attention and an unconscious person lying on the floor.

The driver, who reportedly lost control of the vehicle, killed a 57-year-old woman and injured four others, reported New Straits Times.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Mohd Rizal Buang was quoted as saying: “The victims comprise a Vietnamese and four Malaysians.”

According to a report by The Star, Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan said the man was arrested at about 1.43am on Nov 19.

He was quoted as saying: “His urine tested negative for drugs but we have taken his blood sample to gauge his level of alcohol.

“After the initial collision, the driver just drove off and hit three other vehicles there – a Perodua Myvi, a Perodua Bezza and a Lexus,” ACP Ismadi was quoted as saying.

He added that the deceased and injured were taken to the Serdang Hospital.

The police gathered CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved and have arrested the driver, The Star reported.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing a death by reckless or dangerous driving.