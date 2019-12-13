A US burger chain with ‘the best fries in fast food’ opens on Dec 16 – here’s what Five Guys’ first Singapore store is like

Five Guys opens on Monday, December 16, at Plaza Singapura. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Singapore is looking a lot like a burger paradise these days, with the legendary Five Guys opening at Plaza Singapura on December 16.

The family-run US burger chain is consistently rated one of the best in the States, and its arrival in Singapore is set to challenge the other burger bigwigs on the island from Shake Shack to Omakase Burger.

Business Insider visited the store on Friday (Dec 13) for an invite-only preview, where we were allowed to order anything and everything we wanted.

With almost every item made-to-order and customised the way a customer wants it, we’re glad to report that the calories were very well-spent.

Here’s what to expect at Five Guys’ first-ever Singapore restaurant:

Five Guys’ first Singapore restaurant is a spacious 460 sq m outlet situated near the entrance of Plaza Singapura’s main entrance (facing Orchard Road).

caption From Dec 16, 2019, Five Guys at Plaza Singapura will be open from 11am to 10pm daily. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The indoor area has 52 seats, but an upcoming outdoor area will increase the store’s capacity to 160 people.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you’re wondering who brought in the cult favourite burger brand, you can send your thanks to Zouk Group (yes, the nightclub) as part of its F&B portfolio expansion. And yes, there will be more to come.

caption Andrew Li, chief executive officer of Zouk Group, said the Plaza Singapura restaurant is just the “bedrock upon which we grow the brand in Singapore”, adding that the group is looking forward for more to come. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Here’s where customers order their food. You’ll probably have to queue for a bit in the early days.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Prices range from S$11 to S$17 for burgers, and S$10 to S$14 for the hot dogs, which come equally highly recommended.

All 15 toppings for burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches come free of charge, and you can mix and match however you want. Mix-ins for milkshakes (S$10) are also free.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Everything at Five Guys is sold a la carte.

After your orders are submitted, the assembly begins.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There’s a large crew working to prep orders fast, from spreading mayonnaise to grilling burger patties.

Food moves down the assembly line on a warmed kitchen counter top, so it never gets cold during the preparation process.

caption They also move very quickly. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

You can watch your very own custom-made creation being prepped. According to Five Guys, every single burger patty is cooked well-done, but maintains its juiciness.

caption Five Guys claims to have figured out the perfect way to cook burgers well-done without drying them out. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The burger is wrapped tightly in a foil wrapper to keep it warm.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The fries at Five Guys are also legendary, and we found it was one of those things you have to taste in person to understand what the hype is about. But more on that later.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Word of caution: it is very, very cold inside the Five Guys restaurant, so you might want to bring a jacket and have your milkshake outside instead.

As with all Five Guys outlets, the energy inside is also always pumped up with loud classic rock music, so it may not be suitable for people who prefer to eat in peace and quiet.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

You’ll have to hold on to your receipt and wait for your number to be called.

caption The newly-opened kitchen was very busy when we visited, but we waited around 10 to 15 minutes for our number to be called. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

While waiting, customers can help themselves to free-flow peanuts placed in bags near the counter.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

You can also start by grabbing a drink (if you ordered one) with the empty cups given to you at the order counter.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Or you can also express your artistic abilities with cards and crayons provided in the store.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Five Guys does not serve its food on trays. Instead, every order comes packed for takeaway so customers can easily unpack their food whether or not they are dining in or taking it out.

caption Check out that whipped cream on my milkshake. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Here’s what it looks like on the inside of the bag.

If you’re wondering why the fries look a little messy, it’s because the Five Guys crew always makes sure to add a little extra fries to the bag, so customers get more than what they asked for.

caption An additional scoop of fries was added to the already-overflowing cup of fries in my bag. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Speaking of fries, Five Guys has consistently been rated as one of the top among US fast food chains.

In October this year, a Business Insider survey of over 3,000 customers in the US found Five Guys was the top choice for fries among all fast food restaurants.

Five Guys cooks its fries twice, and trains its staff to perform “fry calibration” to make sure the fries are “perfect”.

As promised, the fries we had were firm on the outside and mashed potato on the inside. Impressive.

caption Fun fact: Fries are cooked-to-order, and must be served within 5mins of being cooked. Any longer and they get discarded. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Every Five Guys store around the world has two signboards telling customers where the potatoes of the day are from. Five Guys keeps stringent checks on the quality of its potatoes, and only brings them in from the Netherlands, or Italy in the gap season.

caption Five Guys’ team even cuts and fries the potatoes on each of the supplier farms to ensure they are up to standard. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There are bags and bags of potatoes in store, so customers can see for themselves just how fresh the fries are.

caption Fries are cut fresh every single day. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

It’s hard not to order everything when there are 15 toppings to choose from.

caption You can do an All-the-way, which is eight standard toppings, if you want. Still free of charge. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

This was the bacon hotdog with All The Way toppings. It was a mess – but oh so delicious at first bite.

After a few more bites, I realised it was a lot saltier than regular hotdogs sold in Singapore. I had to take sips from my milkshake quite often to balance out the flavours.

caption The hot dog sausages are made in Malaysia, according to Five Guys standards in the US. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The burger at Five Guys did not disappoint.

It was astonishingly juicy, despite being well-done, and those burger buns – made from a unique Five Guys recipe – were soft and fragrant.

It was also very messy to eat (not complaining), so do keep lots of tissue paper on hand.

caption Tip: The difference between a regular hamburger and a “little hamburger” is that the former comes with two patties, while the latter is served with just one. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

I was recommended the “Elvis shake” – made with banana, peanut butter and bacon bits – and it was every bit worth the calories.

Like most people, I was hesitant to add bacon to the shake, but I’m really glad I did. The crunchy, slightly salty bits were a nice addition to the icy, creamy treat.

So despite cringing before taking my first sip, I actually finished the entire drink.

caption Highly recommended: bacon bits in your milkshake. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There’s one bad news for Singaporeans though: you’ll need to bring your own chilli sauce.

caption Er… no chilli sauce ah? source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Read also: