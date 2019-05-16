A heavily armed US carrier strike group has moved into position near Iran as tensions mount

caption The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean in a US Navy handout photo dated January 18, 2012. source REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric S. Powell/Handout

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has moved into position near Iran as tensions between Washington and Tehran rise.

The strike group’s arrival in the northern Arabian Sea follows that of a task force of B-52 heavy, long-range bombers, which recently completed their first deterrence patrol in the region.

These assets have been deployed to US Central Command to deter Iran, which the US believes may have been plotting attacks on US interests.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A US aircraft carrier and its strike group are on station to check Iran, which the US has accused of plotting attacks on US interests in the region.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and the cruiser and destroyers escorting it are operating in the northern Arabian Sea, Fox News reported, citing defense officials. The carrier is sailing with an air wing consisting of dozens of F/A-18 Hornet fighters, while the escorts are carrying hundreds of land-attack cruise missiles.

Read more: The US is sending a ton of firepower to take on Iran – here’s everything headed its way

These military assets were deployed last week to the US Central Command area of responsibility along with a bomber task force, a missile-defense battery, and other capabilities in response to what CENTCOM characterized as “clear indications that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces were making preparations to possibly attack US forces in the region.”

CENTCOM announced earlier this week that US forces in the region were on “high alert.”

The movement of a massive deterrence force to CENTCOM was reportedly triggered by satellite images showing Iranian-backed forces loading up small boats with missiles.

Read more: Pictures showing Iranian paramilitaries loading attack boats with missiles are reportedly behind the US’s sharp escalation of tensions with Tehran

The intelligence that sparked the latest escalation in tensions between the US and Iran is reminiscent of April 2015, when the Obama administration sent the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier into the area as a show of force after detecting possible ballistic-missile movement.

Source: The New York Times

The first assets to arrive in the area in response to Iranian threats were four B-52H Stratofortress heavy, long-range bombers, which conducted a deterrence patrol on Sunday alongside F-15C Eagles and F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters that were recently moved to the region.

Read more: US fighters and bombers flew over the Persian Gulf in a warning to Iran

In addition to deploying tons of firepower into the region, the US has also begun taking other precautions meant to protect American lives, including ordering all nonemergency government personnel to evacuate Iraq. Some US allies followed suit, temporarily suspending their missions in the country.

Read more: The US and its allies in Iraq are bracing for attacks as a hidden threat from Iran looms