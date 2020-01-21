4 wild stories we’ve learned so far from ‘A Very Stable Genius,’ a new book on the Trump White House

caption “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” is out now. source Getty/Penguin Random House

On Tuesday, Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig published a new book on the Trump Administration.

The book tells never-before-heard stories about the Trump White House, and confirms anecdotes that were detailed in other books and reporting.

“A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” is on sale now.

A new book by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig is shedding new light on the White House, and what appears to be a very chaotic administration.

“A Very Stable Genius,” which took inspiration for its title from one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, was released on Tuesday.

According to publisher Penguin Random House, the book draws on “scores of exclusive new interviews with some of the most senior members of the Trump administration and other firsthand witnesses.”

These sources tell the story of a seemingly unhinged president, who regularly demeans and degrades his staff, who lacks fundamental knowledge necessary for the job, and who isn’t being properly protected.

Trump responded to the book’s impending release with a tweet on Monday, calling Rucker and Leonnig “two stone cold losers from Amazon [Washington Post].”

“Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction!” he wrote.

Here are some of the most interesting anecdotes from the book: