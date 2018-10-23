A vintage plane crashed and burst into flames on a highway in the Los Angles area

A vintage World War Two-era airplane crashed Tuesday afternoon on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, California, about 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Fortunately, the pilot walked away from the crash, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Photos taken by motorists show the plane wreckage engulfed in flames on the center divider. According to KTLA, no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officials from the city of Calabasas said all lanes of the 101 Freeway were shut down. While northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed through late Tuesday.

The type of aircraft and its origin has not been confirmed, but it looks to be a North American T6 Texan dressed in German Luftwaffe livery.

This story is developing …

Just saw a plane crash on the 101 pic.twitter.com/QUUfG5NzAL — Cole Puente (@colepuente) October 23, 2018

Only this picture and the first one. Yes you can use it pic.twitter.com/GET8DCUxtt — Cole Puente (@colepuente) October 23, 2018