A 30-year-old fashion blogger turns budget-friendly clothes into expensive-looking ensembles. Here’s what she wore every day for a week.

caption Shauntel Greene walked us through a week in her wardrobe. source Danielle Greene/Shauntel Greene and Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

While many celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Jeffree Star make headlines for showing off their expensive designer items, there are plenty of people in the fashion world who prove that style doesn’t have to come at a steep price.

One of those people is Shauntel Greene, a blogger based in Charlotte, North Carolina, who focuses on finding on-trend fashion at budget-friendly prices.

Greene works a job in corporate fashion retail as a visual merchandising coordinator by day and runs the style-savvy blog and Instagram account Beautique’d by night, so her wardrobe consists of outfits that are just as work-appropriate as they are Instagram-worthy.

INSIDER asked Greene to walk us through a week in her wardrobe in mid-May to see how she makes items from accessible brands like Target and H&M look just as trendy as high-fashion designer pieces.

Editor’s note: Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

Greene started her week on Monday with a comfortable yet chic outfit for her job in a fashion office.

caption She started the week off with a dose of animal print. source Danielle Greene

When she’s not running her style blog, Greene works as a visual merchandising coordinator for a well-known Southern retailer. She does everything from bringing brand strategies to life to providing styling direction for in-store mannequins, so she often opts for stylish yet comfortable clothes for work.

“Let’s face it, after a weekend of lounging/running around in workout clothes, the last thing I want to do on a Monday is wear real pants!” Greene said. “I thankfully work in a fashion office, so the dress code isn’t as stuffy and strict as most corporate offices.”

Greene went with a $14.99 snakeskin blouse from H&M (available in other select styles and on sale for $6.99 at the time of writing) and a pair of her favorite $78 white cropped jeans by Velvet Heart. A pair of $25.99 wedge sandals from H&M completed the look.

“My style is an expression of my mood and the way that I feel,” Greene said of her ensemble. “When I want to be bold and brave in my outfit choices, animal print is always my go-to, whether that be a touch of animal print or a full-on blouse.”

Greene says she was “really into the details” when planning her outfit for Tuesday.

caption She based Tuesday’s outfit around a pair of statement earrings. source Danielle Greene

“My favorite accessory will always and forever be a beautiful statement earring,” Green said. “I love how they can instantly take an outfit to another level.”

Greene based her look around a head-turning pair of gold earrings by Baublebar. She paired the eye-catching earrings with a $29.99 white tunic blouse from Target’s Who What Wear collection and a pair of $66 frayed denim jeans by Articles of Society. She finished the look with $120 block heels by Dolce Vita for a touch of “retro flair.”

“I always want to be comfortable yet stylish and this is one of my go-to work outfits,” she said.

She switched it up with a chic power suit on Wednesday.

caption Her suit was an affordable Target find. source Brandon Grate

"Although my office dress code is rather casual, I like to switch it up every once in awhile," she told us. To put together her power suit, Greene paired a $34.99 powder-blue blazer and matching $24.98 pants (available in light pink for $24.99 at the time of writing) from Target's A New Day collection. A pair of $17.99 shoes from Target rounded out the look. "This powder-blue power suit is my absolute favorite to wear when I'm feeling like a boss babe and I want people to see it loud and clear!" she said.

On Thursday, she showed off her knack for dressing up casual pieces into work-appropriate looks.

caption She dressed up a graphic tee into a chic ensemble. source Danielle Greene

“I love a great blazer with a statement pair of denim,” she said. “It’s on-trend and also still has a professional look and feel so that you are appropriate for an office setting.” She wore a plaid blazer she found at Marshalls for $19.99 with a pair of $98 jeans from Warp + Weft Denim. The piece that pulled the whole look together was a $12.99 graphic tee from Target featuring the phrase, “Girls Run Thangs” (which is temporarily out of stock at the time of writing). “I love that a graphic tee can pull an outfit together in a fun and playful way, whether it’s pairing it with a cute skirt or a blazer,” Greene said.

Friday was all about the “playful vibes.”

caption Greene completed the look with shoes from Target. source Danielle Greene

Greene opted for a $39.99 one-shoulder gingham blouse from Target’s Who What Wear collection and a pair of $65.99 dark-washed jeans from Just Black Denim.

“This Who What Wear collection gingham top is one of my summer favorites because you can dress it up or down and transition it from work to happy hour on a Friday afternoon,” she said.

On Saturday, she went with a versatile jumpsuit since she wants her weekend wardrobe to be “comfortable, light, and airy.”

caption She likes her weekend outfits to be super versatile. source Danielle Greene

Greene said her $148 jumpsuit by Free People (available on sale for $69.99 at the time of writing) is a perfect weekend choice since it can “easily transition to brunch or drinks with the girls.” “Being 30, I’ve found myself attending a lot of bridal showers and baby showers and I love having pieces on-hand that are easy for these kinds of events,” she told us.

“Sundays in the South are made for church and lunch with the fam,” Greene says.

caption She ended the week with a floral H&M dress. source Danielle Greene

She opted for a $34.99 flowing floral dress (sold out at the time of writing) from H&M, which she chose for its length and eye-catching pattern.