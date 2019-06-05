Here’s what a full-time fashion blogger who loves clashing prints wore every day for a week

caption Tiffany M. Battle of The Werk! Place walked us through her wardrobe. source Andre Perry/Marta Skovro McAdams/Denisse Benitez and Samantha Lee/INSIDER

INSIDER asked former chemical engineer-turned-style influencer Tiffany M. Battle of The Werk! Place to show us what a week inside her wardrobe looks like.

Battle has an affinity for bold colors and prints, and finds clever ways to incorporate them into her everyday looks.

She told us that she opts for “comfortable yet cute” looks on slower days, but likes to stay “on-brand” during busy days.

As many glamorous Hollywood events show us, clothes can be an eye-catching form of self-expression. However, some of the most interesting style can be found outside of red carpets. And, as fashion designer Marc Jacobs once said “clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them.”

With that in mind, INSIDER is asking some of the most stylish people how their daily lives affect what they choose to wear.

First up on our new series, “A Week In My Wardrobe,” is Tiffany M. Battle, a former chemical engineer who made a major career change to become a full-time fashion blogger.

Battle, who is in her 30s, told us that she was inspired to create her site The Werk! Place in 2012 after a friend told her that her outfits were all “bloggable and worthy of a follow.” Since then, Battle has since built up a loyal fan base that admires her affinity for bold colors and prints.

The New York City-based blogger – who describes her style as “a fresh breath of fun” – gave INSIDER a peek at her wardrobe choices, and the reasons behind wearing them, for an entire week.

From one Sunday to Saturday in mid-May, here’s what she wore.

Editor’s note: Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

On Sunday, Battle opted for a colorful ensemble during a “boozy brunch with friends.”

caption She went with a colorful look for “Sunday Funday.” source Andre Perry

“While I tend to stay off of social media and focus on being more present during my personal time, I do like to have a thoughtful look for my Sunday Funday shenanigans,” Battle told us. “Sunday brunch is a well-loved and well-attended occurrence and I don’t want to be caught out there slipping.”

She opted for two colorful pieces from ASOS for the occasion: a multicolored checked sweater with a bit of retro flair, and a pair of chic green tapered pants. Battle also added a raspberry beret from Pretty Little Thing. She finished the ensemble with shoes by Pierre Hardy and a clutch by Zara.

Mondays are typically all about productivity for Battle, so she went with a “comfortable yet cute” look.

caption Battle describes herself as “a print-mixing fool.” source Marta Skovro McAdams

Battle describes herself as a “print-mixing fool,” which she said makes her look for Monday “100% representative” of her style. She wore a striped H&M maxi shirt and a $175 button-up from Marimekko, which she paired with a clutch and sandals from Brother Vellies. A striped turban from The MCB Project X The Werk! Place collection completed the look.

“I normally try to dedicate at least two days per week where I’m sitting in front of my computer for a majority of the day and I like to start this practice on Monday,” Battle told us. “I’ll either work from home or from the ‘office’ which is technically my local coffee shop. The aim is to be comfortable yet cute and ready for a last-minute invite.”

She called Tuesday a “marathon day” full of product launches, brand events, and press previews, so she wanted her outfit to accurately represent her blog.

caption Tuesday was a “marathon day.” source Denisse Benitez

Battle told us she styled this whole look for Tuesday around the striking $89 pleated pants from Something By Sonja, which she called “a whole mood in motion.” She was inspired to pair it with a paisley Zara button-up shirt and black Zara blazer, and said the $149 wide-brimmed hat from Lack Of Color “brought all of the flavor to this look.”

The blogger told us that when she attends industry events she likes to “show up on-brand and looking [her] best because you never know who you will meet along the way.” She added: “I firmly believe in the motto: Stay ready so that you don’t have to get ready! Okkkuuuurrr.”

Wednesday was another packed day filled with events. Naturally, Battle went for another print look.

caption Wednesday was another busy day. source Marta Skovro McAdams

“The selection for this look was easy,” Battle told us. “I had a Marimekko event during the day. So, why not wear something from the brand?”

She went with a floral printed dress by Marimekko with a trench coat from Burberry and red T-strap heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. A striking $558 crossbody bag from Ellia Wang and a turban from The MCB X The Werk! Place collection completed the look.

According to Battle, Thursday was “shoot day!”

caption She held a photo shoot on Thursday. source Denisse Benitez

“I typically pick a day during the week to shoot the looks for my site, The Werk! Place, and social media channels,” Battle said. “I aim to either shoot during sunrise or sunset to get the best lighting for my photos. The people who know what they’re doing call this the ‘Golden Hour.'”

For the photo shoot, she opted for an eye-catching $95 printed blazer by ASOS with matching $64 trousers. She paired the suit with a floral shirt by Dolan “to give the eye something interesting to digest.” A pair of $395 Miu Miu embroidered loafers and a denim turban from The MCB X The Werk! Place collaboration were the final touches.

“Just in case it’s not clear by this point, I’m not one to shy away from bold prints and patterns,” she said of the eye-catching ensemble.

Friday was another busy day, but not quite a “marathon day,” so Battle dressed for what she called “the possibility of getting into some personal fun.”

caption She was ready to “party like it’s 1999!” source Andre Perry

She paired a neon orange body con dress by ASOS with the brand’s ’80s-inspired lime-green suit jacket. Battle added even more bold colors by wearing yellow Rapport Signature Mary Janes and an orange BCBG clutch.

“Just in case I get the urge for some happy hour libations, I can throw this green suit jacket on the chair and party like it’s 1999!” Battle said.

On Saturday, Battle went for a comfortable yet stylish outfit complete with neon sneakers.

caption She added a pop of neon green to the look. source Andre Perry

“By the end of the week, I want to do the absolute least in terms of outfit selection but I still want to look like I cared,” she told us. “So, I go for comfort more than anything, and it if happens to be stylish then so be it.”

For a day filled with an early morning workout and errands around her neighborhood, Battle based her outfit around a $445 striped McQ by Alexander McQueen dress. She added neon-green New Balance sneakers and a matching neon-green fanny pack for an extra dose of color.

To see more of Tiffany Battle’s style, visit her blog The Werk! Place and follow her on Instagram here.