A woman believed to be from Perak’s royal family has died while diving near Perhentian Island

A 61-year-old woman, believed to be a member of the Perak royal family, has died while diving in Pasir Hantu bay, off Pulau Perhentian, on Saturday (March 24).

According to a source cited by Bernama, the woman had given the “OK” signal at a depth of around 15m before continuing to dive deeper.

The report added that the woman was observed to have become weak suddenly. Her dive mates are believed to have gone to help her, but were unsuccessful in helping her breathe.

According to Bernama the woman and her dive mates were at a depth of 19m when her oxygen tank malfunctioned. The other divers later headed to the surface.

The woman was brought unconscious to the Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic, where she was confirmed dead, Bernama reported.

Local police have declined to comment further, Bernama added.

