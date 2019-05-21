A woman lay down on a plane’s aerobridge and refused to let the flight take off without her daughter – who was shopping at duty-free

160 passengers on board Shanghai-bound flight 9C8892 were left waiting as the woman demanded that the plane wait for her daughter, who was still shopping at the duty-free zone of the airport. YouTube / Aaron

A flight at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport was was delayed by half-an-hour, after one of its passengers lay down on the aerobridge to stop it from taking off, Bangkok Post has reported.

According to Bangkok Post, 160 passengers on board Shanghai-bound flight 9C8892 were left waiting as the woman demanded that the plane wait for her daughter, who was still shopping at the duty-free zone of the airport.

A video clip of the May 15 incident taken by an eye-witness was uploaded onto Chinese video platform Douyin, and later shared on YouTube.

In the video, a flight attendant can be seen trying to explain the situation to visibly annoyed passengers, some of whom were questioning the airline’s handling of the matter.

At one point in the video, a figure can be seen seated on the aerobridge floor with an airline employee standing nearby.

The flight took off only after the pair agreed to switch to another flight, the Post reported. It landed in Shanghai at 9:14am, more than an hour behind schedule.

Spring Airlines has confirmed the incident, the Daily Mail reported.

In its report, the Daily Mail quoted an airline spokesman as saying that an emotional passenger had claimed that her daughter had called the airport police to demand that the flight wait for her.

Calling her behaviour “uncivilised”, Spring Airlines reportedly added that the passenger also tried to block the cabin manager from closing the door.

