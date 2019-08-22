A woman reportedly died of a heart attack after her husband fell to his death from their HDB flat

The block where the couple reportedly lived. SPH

An elderly couple reportedly died on the same day at their home in Singapore’s Toa Payoh neighbourhood.

According to Mandarin daily Lianhe Wanbao, the 84-year-old husband had fallen out of a 10th storey window at a HDB block on Thursday (August 20) morning.

Neighbours told the newspaper that the man’s 70-year-old wife was seen being carried out of their home on a stretcher not long after. Wanbao reported that she is believed to have died from a heart attack.

In an article on Friday, The New Paper said that Police had confirmed that an 84-year-old man was found motionless at the foot of the block in Toa Payoh East on Thursday.

Citing the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the news website also said that another person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital at 11.25am, slightly over an hour after police were alerted about the man’s death.

The New Paper quoted a neighbour as saying that a bamboo pole and clothes were also seen on the ground after the man fell.

The couple had two daughters and a son, the report added.