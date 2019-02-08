The familiar names and odds to win the championship for each of the 8 teams in the AAF, the spring pro football league that makes it debut on Saturday

caption Christian Hackenberg will suit up for the Memphis Express in debut season of the AAF. source AAF

The Alliance of American Football kicks off play this Saturday.

The league sports eight teams competing in a 10-week season, with teams made up of former pros and college standouts.

There’s no predicting the league’s future, but for fans looking for a new way to interact with the sport they love, or just in need of some February football, it’s well worth checking out.

There’s good news for football fans who were wondering what they’d do with their weekends now that the NFL postseason is in the books – this Saturday, the Alliance of American Football will kick off its inaugural season with four games.

The league is the vision of Charlie Ebersol, the son of NBC executive Dick Ebersol and director of the “30 for 30” documentary “This Was the XFL,” who believed the time was right for a second football league to take hold in America.

Ebersol’s vision for the league is wide-ranging, embracing interactivity and technology to create something fans have never seen before, while still appealing to those simply looking for a February fix of football.

For now, we can only wait and see how the league plays out. Take a look below at the eight teams that will make up the AAF, including their head coaches, odds to win the title, and some names you might be familiar with on each roster.

Arizona Hotshots

source AAF

Home stadium: Sun Devil Stadium

Head coach: Rick Neuheisel

Key players: Trevor Knight (QB), Josh Huff (WR), Freddie Martino (WR)

Odds to win title: +275

Salt Lake Stallions

source AAF

Home stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Head coach: Dennis Erickson

Key players: Josh Woodrum (QB), Matt Asiata (RB), Kenny Bell (WR)

Odds to win title: +400

Orlando Apollos

source AAF

Home stadium: Spectrum Stadium

Head coach: Steve Spurrier

Key players: Garrett Gilbert (QB), Austin Appelby (QB), De’Veon Smith (RB)

Odds to win title: +450

San Antonio Commanders

source AAF

Home stadium: Alamodome

Head coach: Mike Riley

Key players: Logan Woodside (QB), Marquise Williams (QB), David Cobb (RB)

Odds to win title: +500

Atlanta Legends

source AAF

Home stadium: Georgia State Stadium

Head coach: Kevin Coyle

Key players: Matt Simms (QB), Denard Robinson (RB), Younghoe Koo (K)

Odds to win title: +600

San Diego Fleet

source AAF

Home stadium: SDCCU Stadium

Head coach: Mike Martz

Key players: Alex Ross (QB), Ja’Quan Gardner (RB)

Odds to win title: +800

Memphis Express

source AAF

Home stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Head coach: Mike Singletary

Key players: Christian Hackenberg (QB), Zach Mettenberger (QB), Zac Stacy (RB)

Odds to win title: +1000

Birmingham Iron

source AAF

Home stadium: Legion Field

Head coach: Tim Lewis

Key players: Luis Perez (QB), Blake Sims (QB), Trent Richardson (RB), Chris Davis (DB), Nick Novak (K)

Odds to win title: +1100

