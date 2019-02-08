The familiar names and odds to win the championship for each of the 8 teams in the AAF, the spring pro football league that makes it debut on Saturday

- source
- The Alliance of American Football kicks off play this Saturday.
- The league sports eight teams competing in a 10-week season, with teams made up of former pros and college standouts.
- There’s no predicting the league’s future, but for fans looking for a new way to interact with the sport they love, or just in need of some February football, it’s well worth checking out.
There’s good news for football fans who were wondering what they’d do with their weekends now that the NFL postseason is in the books – this Saturday, the Alliance of American Football will kick off its inaugural season with four games.
The league is the vision of Charlie Ebersol, the son of NBC executive Dick Ebersol and director of the “30 for 30” documentary “This Was the XFL,” who believed the time was right for a second football league to take hold in America.
Ebersol’s vision for the league is wide-ranging, embracing interactivity and technology to create something fans have never seen before, while still appealing to those simply looking for a February fix of football.
For now, we can only wait and see how the league plays out. Take a look below at the eight teams that will make up the AAF, including their head coaches, odds to win the title, and some names you might be familiar with on each roster.
Arizona Hotshots
Home stadium: Sun Devil Stadium
Head coach: Rick Neuheisel
Key players: Trevor Knight (QB), Josh Huff (WR), Freddie Martino (WR)
Odds to win title: +275
Salt Lake Stallions
Home stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Head coach: Dennis Erickson
Key players: Josh Woodrum (QB), Matt Asiata (RB), Kenny Bell (WR)
Odds to win title: +400
Orlando Apollos
Home stadium: Spectrum Stadium
Head coach: Steve Spurrier
Key players: Garrett Gilbert (QB), Austin Appelby (QB), De’Veon Smith (RB)
Odds to win title: +450
San Antonio Commanders
Home stadium: Alamodome
Head coach: Mike Riley
Key players: Logan Woodside (QB), Marquise Williams (QB), David Cobb (RB)
Odds to win title: +500
Atlanta Legends
Home stadium: Georgia State Stadium
Head coach: Kevin Coyle
Key players: Matt Simms (QB), Denard Robinson (RB), Younghoe Koo (K)
Odds to win title: +600
San Diego Fleet
Home stadium: SDCCU Stadium
Head coach: Mike Martz
Key players: Alex Ross (QB), Ja’Quan Gardner (RB)
Odds to win title: +800
Memphis Express
Home stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Head coach: Mike Singletary
Key players: Christian Hackenberg (QB), Zach Mettenberger (QB), Zac Stacy (RB)
Odds to win title: +1000
Birmingham Iron
Home stadium: Legion Field
Head coach: Tim Lewis
Key players: Luis Perez (QB), Blake Sims (QB), Trent Richardson (RB), Chris Davis (DB), Nick Novak (K)
Odds to win title: +1100
