Aaptiv’s audio-based workouts create the reliable and stress-free environment I look for in my weekly fitness routine — its $15 monthly fee is easy on my budget, too

The fitness app Aaptiv gives you access to audio recordings of thousands of guided workout classes led by certified professional trainers.

Aaptiv offers gym-specific workouts but also has hundreds of routines designed for at-home equipment, no equipment at all, or for getting outside.

Membership costs $15 per month or $100 per year, which is a relative steal compared to boutique studios.

The downside to Aaptiv is that it doesn’t provide hands-on critiques – though, the app works well in keeping up with or strengthening the basics.

I used to hate workout classes. They seemed to always be filled with people who had been emailed the moves to memorize three weeks prior and had then waited to enroll until they already had six-pack abs.

But thankfully for me, my sister recommended Aaptiv – an app with guided audio workout classes. Apparently, it turned her into a regular runner and as her sister, I can tell you she hadn’t been a self-described runner for the last two decades.

A few months of using it later and I was glad I listened to her.

What is Aaptiv?

Aaptiv gives you unlimited access to audio-based fitness classes led by certified professional trainers – of which have some great playlists, too.

There are more than 2,500 guided workouts and they come in categories like running and walking, elliptical, yoga, strength training, indoor cycling, stretching, meditation, and more. The company reportedly adds about 40 new classes each week, allowing users to easily refresh their routine without feeling like they’re repeating anything.

What’s it like to use?

At least for a semi-introvert like me, it was ideal for getting back into shape.

I always wanted to become more purposeful with how I worked out but until I tried Aaptiv, I was content to zone in on specific areas or focus strictly on running as a sort of all-over workout. I didn’t want to spare the money to keep going to classes I didn’t enjoy or hire an expensive personal trainer.

In terms of devoting time to researching my own fitness plan, I’ve often found it time-consuming and irritating to judge the information I found online. The information doesn’t always come from research you can easily fact check and some fitness communities aren’t always a reliable compass. That kind of unknown isn’t the foundation I want to lean on to improve my fitness.

Instead, using the workouts designed by Aaptiv’s certified personal trainers means I don’t have to create any myself, I don’t have to go anywhere in person, and I certainly don’t get yelled at by them in a mirrored-room fogged with the sweat of tens of other people. All told, this change of pace proved to be a great addition to a stale routine.

Aaptiv provided a clear direction for my workouts

Having a plan I trust without having to do the legwork takes the pressure off my workouts. It’s easier just to drop in, sweat it out, and head home. I’m working out more often, it’s incredibly cathartic, and, overall, it’s working well.

In terms of its recurring expense, Aaptiv only costs $15 a month for unlimited access or $100 for an entire year. In a world where boutique classes often run upwards of $30 for a single session, Aaptiv is a great deal.

What are the cons?

Aaptiv doesn’t include videos or many visual cues but the audio is enough if you’re confident about basics like running, yoga poses, squats, and lunges. Though this is great for anyone looking to build strength and consistency, it also means that no one corrects you if you’re doing a pose the wrong way.

If you do need extra help, they have visual workout guides with 200-plus movements across more than 400 strength workouts in the app. It may not be the kind of comprehensive, real-time feedback offered by other apps, but it’s still a great resource.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for an inexpensive – and intimidation-free – way to get into better, smarter fitness, I highly recommend Aaptiv (who offers a free 7-day trial to new signees). And, if it’s not a fit for you, just make sure to cancel at least 48 hours prior to the end of the trial period.

Should you buy it? Yes. Even if it’s just for the free trial, Aaptiv is worth the download. Its audio-based workouts provide a stress-free alternative to the more high-energy classes and services offered by other fitness brands, and offers a relaxed way to keep active and stay fit.

What are your alternatives? Workout apps are a dime a dozen, with everyone from Nike and YMCA to FightCamp and Peloton offering their own versions of on-demand workouts. Choosing one comes down to personal preference, so if you're not into audio-based exercises, there are plenty of paid and free apps with a wide range of workouts.

Pros: Audio-based exercises are a breath of fresh air from demanding personal trainers or the anxiety of a full workout fitness studio class and the $15 per month fee won’t break the bank

Cons: Doesn’t offer much in the way of real-time feedback