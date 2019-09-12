Aaron Carter reveals he has multiple-personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety: ‘This is my reality’

caption Aaron Carter with his prescription medications on an episode of “The Doctors.” source The Doctors/YouTube

Aaron Carter says he has multiple-personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety.

On an episode of “The Doctors,” the singer said he had “nothing to hide” when it came to his diagnoses and prescription medications.

Carter appeared on the show in 2017 to seek help for drug addiction and a variety of other health concerns.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Aaron Carter recently revealed that he’d received diagnoses of multiple-personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety.

“I’m manic depressive,” Carter shared in a preview of Thursday’s episode of the talk show “The Doctors,” which was published by People. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

After holding up a bag of his prescription medications, Carter added: “This is my reality. Hi. I have nothing to hide.”

The 31-year-old singer previously appeared on “The Doctors” in 2017 to seek help for drug addiction and a variety of other health concerns, including extreme weight loss. At the time, Carter said he took a variety of prescription drugs “as needed” and “not to get high.”

He also acknowledged, however, that he would sometimes mix benzodiazepines with opiates, which can be a lethal combination. Carter’s sister Leslie died in 2012 from an accidental overdose.

“I don’t want to be on these,” Carter said on the 2017 episode. “I’ve been to multiple psychiatrists, I’ve been to multiple therapists, and nothing has ever helped me and truly worked the way that this is starting to – and this show is starting to.”

Now, Carter says “The Doctors” is responsible for saving his life.

“I was in a really terrible place,” he said on Thursday’s episode. “I was abusing medications. I was in a toxic relationship. I was in complete denial. I was so into the addiction, I was just like, ‘I’m just going to let myself die.’

Read more: People think YouTuber Trisha Paytas may be dating Aaron Carter, who recently said that his mental stability was ‘infinite’ but that he needed an assault rifle for ‘protection’

“I still struggle, but I wake up every morning. I’m creative,” he continued. “I’m starting to get acclimated to my medications. I gained 45 pounds. I manage my career, I negotiate my contracts. That’s what it’s like for me being sober.”

Carter’s new episode of “The Doctors” will address his sobriety and mental health, including his recent rants about gun ownership. It will largely focused on his issues with his mother, who struggles with alcoholism.

The two-part interview on the syndicated show is scheduled to air Thursday and Friday.