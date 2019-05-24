‘Game of Thrones’ extra and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers lost a beer-chugging contest in embarrassing fashion to a teammate at NBA playoff game

- source
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Aaron Rodgers attended Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Raptors.
- During a break in the action, cameras caught Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari chugging a pair of beers and then immediately challenging Rodgers to match him.
- Rodgers tried chugging his beer but gave up before finishing. Bakhtiari then chugged a third beer for good measure.
- The performance was not as impressive as Rodgers’ recent performance as an extra in Season 8 of “Game of Thrones.”
- Rodgers is a minority owner of the Bucks.
- Check out the video below, via the Bucks.
???? @DavidBakhtiari and @AaronRodgers12 go head-to-head in a beer chugging competition!! #GoPackGo | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/etedPaiJ9G
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019
