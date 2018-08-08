Aaron Rodgers blasted young Packers receivers for ‘piss poor’ effort after a sloppy practice drill

caption Aaron Rodgers was not pleased with the effort level of some of the Packers’ young players. source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers called out some of the Green Bay Packers young wide receivers following a recent scout team session, saying their effort and execution was “piss poor.”

The Packers recently released veteran Jordy Nelson and have surrounded Rodgers with young, unproven talent at receiver heading into this season.

Rodgers admitted these days that he’s “grumpier” but would still like to see more from the young players.

After running the scout team for the Green Bay Packers during a recent practice, quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to be frustrated with the effort level of some of the younger Packers players during practice, according to a report from Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

In the drill coaches show players what plays to run on a card, and the scout team executes it. Rodgers grew frustrated with the young players’ inability to follow the directions.

According to Demovsky, Rodgers grew so frustrated with the players’ effort that he chucked the ball toward the tackling dummies on the sideline.

“It was one of the worst cards sessions we’ve had,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know how you can make it any simpler. You literally have what the play would be in our terminology on the card, and the effort level was very low, especially with what I’m accustomed to.”

Rodgers praised a handful of the young receivers but called the effort of others’ “piss poor.”

Rodgers’ comments are notable given that the Packers have surrounded him with young, unproven talent at receiver heading into this season, even releasing one of Rodgers’ long-time favorite targets, Jordy Nelson, this past offseason.

According to Demovsky, Rodgers has spoken highly of some of the team’s young receivers, including Jake Kumerow, a former practice-squad player, but has seldom praised the three receivers the team took in the later rounds of this year’s draft.

Rodgers also praised some veteran offensive players on the team for setting an example of how players should practice.

“Those guys are practicing like pros,” he said. “That’s how you stick around in this league. It’s not some of the stuff we’ve been seeing through practice, and it’s repeat mistakes.”

However, Rodgers did admit to being “older and grumpier” at this point in his career.

“I’m getting older and grumpier,” Rodgers also said. “I’ve been at this for a long time. I’m tired, too; we’re all a little tired. When you get a little tired, the fuse gets a little shorter.”