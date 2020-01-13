Aaron Rodgers delivered 2 clutch throws to beat the Seahawks, then said he was going to have a glass of scotch before preparing for the 49ers

Aaron Rodgers completed two clutch passes to kill the clock and help the Green Bay Packers seal a playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks.

After the game, Rodgers said he was going to enjoy a glass of scotch before preparing for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

After missing the playoffs the last two years, Rodgers and the Packers are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers delivered when the Green Bay Packers needed him most, then told Fox’s Erin Andrews he intended to celebrate the 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Up five, trying to run out the clock to avoid giving the Seahawks the ball back, Rodgers completed two clutch throws to get crucial first downs.

The first came on 3rd-and-9 from the Seahawks’ own 22. Rodgers dropped back and with a clean pocket, delivered a beautiful, over-the-shoulder pass to Davante Adams for 32 yards for the first down.

Three plays later, on 3rd-and-9 from the Seahawks’ 45, Rodgers hit Jimmy Graham over the middle with two defenders draped on him. Graham dove for the first down and after a review from the officials (and a questionable spot), it was ruled a first down. Game over.

After the game, Rodgers spoke to Andrews and said that before preparing for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, he was going to enjoy the spoils of victory.

“I’m just going to enjoy a nice glass of scotch tonight, and get onto the film for San Francisco tomorrow,” Rodgers said.

Andrew joked with Rodgers about the comment, calling him an “old man.”

Rodgers finished the game with 243 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. After missing the playoffs the last two seasons, he and the Packers are just one win away from the Super Bowl.