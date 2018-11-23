Aaron Rodgers’ brother accuses the NFL star of ignoring their parents who were evacuating the California wildfires

caption Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers have spoken about their family’s rough relationship. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NFL star Aaron Rodgers donated $1 million to help recovery efforts in California following the wildfires.

Jordan Rodgers called his older brother hypocritical, and accused him of not checking on their mother, who he says was home alone and prepared to evacuate her California residence during the fires.

Aaron and Jordan have previously spoken about their family’s strained relationship.

Jordan Rodgers is accusing brother Aaron Rodgers of not helping his parents amid the California wildfires, despite contributing to relief efforts.

Jordan took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam Aaron’s previous post, where he shared a video explaining that he partnered with the North Valley Community Foundation and donated $1 million to help short-term and long-term recovery.

The former “Bachelorette” contestant called Aaron’s support an “act,” and said that he failed to check in on their mother, who was “home alone during the fires” and prepared to evacuate.

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018

Read more: 18 celebrities who donated their time and money to California wildfire relief

Aaron and Jordan have previously spoken out about their family’s strained relationship. The tension came to light when Jordan competed on season 12 of “The Bachelorette” and told JoJo Fletcher that he and his older brother “don’t really have that much of a relationship.”

He went on to say that the Green Bay Packers player is the one who has distanced himself from his relatives.

“It’s kind of the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan said. “And I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke Rodgers]. It’s not ideal. And I love him and can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and deal with the pressure he has and the demands from people that he has. I don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now.”

In response to Jordan’s remarks, Aaron later threw shade, saying: “I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot.”

Aaron added that he thought it was “inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters” on the reality TV show.

A representative for Aaron Rodgers didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.