The lawyer who threatened to call ICE on people speaking Spanish is being sued for malpractice for his viral racist rant

caption Aaron Schlossberg in the viral video of his racist rant. source Edward Suazo/Facebook

A video of lawyer Aaron Schlossberg went viral in May. It showed a racist rant in which he threatened to call US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on people speaking Spanish in a New York restaurant.

Niche Music Group, one of the companies that dropped him as a client, is now suing him.

It argues that Schlossberg “should have known that his multiple public racist outbursts would reflect poorly on himself, his clients, and his profession” and therefore conducted malpractice and broke his contract with the company.

One of Aaron Schlossberg’s former clients is suing him for $50,000, claiming the lawyer hurt the company and conducted malpractice by going on a viral racist rant.

In January 2018, Niche Music Group, a small record label based in Pittsburgh, hired Schlossberg to represent it in a lawsuit against Sony Music Entertainment. It’s arguing that Schlossberg’s rant hurt its case and wants him to pay damages.

In May, Schlossberg went viral for threatening to call US Immigration and Customs Enforcement when employees spoke Spanish at a restaurant in Manhattan.

“Your clients and your staff are speaking Spanish to staff when they should be speaking English,” he told the restaurant’s manager. “This is America.”

“My guess is they’re undocumented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them taken out of my country,” he continued. “If they have the balls to come here and live off my money – I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here.”

As the video spread, Schlossberg lost clients, fielded bad reviews on his website, was kicked out of his office space, and had to listen to a mariachi band stationed outside his apartment before he finally apologized a week later. Niche Music Group is among the companies that dropped him.

Niche Music Group is arguing that it suffered reputational damage from Schlossberg’s fallout. It was identified as one of his clients by an article in Variety, which discussed the company’s lawsuits represented by Schlossberg. To contain its own fallout, the company had to spend resources finding a new lawyer and getting them up to speed, the company said. It also led to lost business with artists and streaming platforms, according to the label.

That damage constitutes malpractice and breach of contract, Niche Music Group argues in its lawsuit, filed Thursday in New York state court.

“Schlossberg knew or reasonably should have known that his multiple public racist outbursts would reflect poorly on himself, his clients, and his profession,” the company said in its lawsuit. “In committing his public racist outbursts Schlossberg ‘failed to exercise the ordinarily reasonable skill and knowledge commonly possessed by a member of the legal profession.'”

Niche Music Group asked for at least $50,000 in damages, as well as any other costs associated with its lawsuit.

Though Schlossberg has been condemned by local lawmakers, he remains in good standing with the New York bar and doesn’t have any disciplinary record, according to The American Lawyer.

Aaron Schlossberg and representatives for Niche Music Group didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.