The owner of Budweiser is reportedly planning the world’s biggest IPO of 2019

source Getty Images / William Thomas Cain

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the owner of Bud Light and Budweiser, is reportedly considering a $9.8 billion public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for its Asia-Pacific business.

According to Reuters, the brewer will sell 1.6 billion primary shares somewhere in the price range of $5.13 to $6.02.

The proceeds from the IPO will help the company alleviate its $100 billion debt burden from its acquisition of SABMiller in 2016.

Watch Anheuser-Busch InBev trade live.

The world’s largest beer maker might be going for the world’s largest IPO of 2019.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is reportedly looking to raise $9.8 billion by through an initial public offering of its Asia-Pacific business, Budweiser Asia, according to Reuters.

The monster IPO would surpass the $8.1 billion Uber raised in its May offering and become the year’s largest. Shares of AB InBev rose roughly 2% in early trading on Tuesday.

Budweiser Asia is expected to sell 1.6 billion primary shares at a price between $5.13 and $6.02. The offering could raise between $8.3 billion and $9.8 billion, leaving the company with a market capitalization of up to $63.7 billion, post-IPO.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

AB InBev plans to list Budweiser on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to strengthen the company’s presence in the Asia-pacific region, according to Reuters. Asia is becoming a more important market for the brewer as sales growth remains strong thanks to affluent consumers generating demand for high end beers.

The money raised from the IPO will help AB InBev pay down more than $100 billion in debt from its purchase of SAB Miller in 2016.

AB InBev was up 35% this year through Monday.

source Markets Insider

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Analysts are widely skeptical of the US-China trade truce – and some warn that more tariffs are coming within a year

The IPO market has been red-hot in 2019. Here’s why Wall Street experts see no signs of slowing.

The inside story of how Robinhood, a $6 billion investing app for millennials, blew a huge launch so badly that Congress got involved