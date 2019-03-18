35 haunting photos of what abandoned buildings look like from the inside that will give you the chills

- source
- Buildings all over the world have been abandoned for different reasons.
- Here are haunting photos of abandoned churches, factories, airports, hotels, and homes around the world.
Buildings are abandoned for a myriad of reasons – war, political unrest, natural disasters, dried-up funding, or a simple relocation to better facilities. Factories, airports, hospitals, and homes that no longer serve any purpose fall into disrepair.
They might not be glamorous destinations, but the peeling paint, rusting metal, and rickety staircases make for hauntingly beautiful photos.
Here are 35 photos of what abandoned buildings around the world look like on the inside.
A former Iraqi embassy in Berlin, Germany, is covered in graffiti.
Check out Teufelsberg, also in Berlin, a man-made hill built out of rubble after World War II that features abandoned US listening stations.
No passengers or planes have ever passed through Jaisalmer Airport in Rajasthan, India, which cost $17 million to build and was supposed to open in 2013.
The former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, Germany, includes the remains of a swimming pool.
The abandoned Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church in Detroit, Michigan was closed by the Archdiocese in 2006.
Mannequins lie on shelves in an abandoned shop in western Mosul, Iraq.
A dilapidated building stands in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Time stands still in a former Soviet military hospital in Budapest that was abandoned when the last Russian troops left Hungary in 1991.
This New World department store in Bangkok, Thailand, closed down in 1997.
The German-influenced African village of Kolmanskop in Namibia was a bustling mining town in the early 1900s, after diamonds were discovered, but its been abandoned since the ’60s.
Disused furniture sits in an abandoned apartment in the Oktyabrsky district in Donetsk, Ukraine.
This brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, was shut down to reduce pollution in the area.
More than 10 years after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, Louisiana, abandoned houses show the storm’s lingering impact.
A suit hangs inside a house in the Ninth Ward area of New Orleans, Louisiana, an area damaged by Hurricane Katrina.
Plates still sit on the table of an abandoned house in the village of Kleitos, Greece.
Kleitos and other surrounding villages were emptied when Greek Public Power Corporation bought them and built two power plants.
A group of skaters is turning the abandoned Santa Barbara church in Llanera, Spain, into a skate park.
Grossinger’s Catskill Resort, in Liberty, New York, was a popular vacation destination in the Catskills, but was abandoned in the 1980s, after the owner died.
Empty beer cans and bottles sit on shelves inside an abandoned shop in the village of Papratna, Serbia.
The Hotel Belvedere, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, was once a five-star resort, but destroyed during the Siege of Dubrovnik during the War of Independence in 1991, and abandoned ever since.
A woman looks through a rope installation named “Stair Strike” in an abandoned prison building during the APSS (Architecture Prison Summer School) workshop in Kotor, Montenegro.
A bed and other furniture are left inside a small apartment at the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan, China, on the island of Shengshan.
A military sign that reads “Homeland first” is pictured at an abandoned building in the deserted Yassiada in Marmara Sea off Istanbul, Turkey.
Sathorn Unique in Bangkok, Thailand, was supposed to be a luxurious 49-story residential building, but the abandoned project became a tourist destination instead.
The town of Namie was evacuated after a tsunami crippled Japan’s Daiichi power plant in 2013.
Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, Michigan, was built in 1907 but is no longer in use.
Muslim houses were abandoned during Bosnia’s 1992 to 1995 war.
French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in La Seyne-sur-Mer was accused of using sub-standard industrial silicone in some of its breast implants and shut down its factory in 2010.
A man looks out of the window of a former ice factory in Berlin, Germany.
Paint peels off the walls of an abandoned resort hotel in the Catskills region of New York.
An announcement board still hangs inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of the former Athens International airport in Greece.
Rain falls onto block 14 of Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that held 75,000 inmates during its 142 years of operation.
The Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is said to be one of the most haunted places in America.
Construction work at what was supposed to be “Wonderland,” marketed as “the largest amusement park in Asia,” stopped around 1998 due to disagreements over property prices.
An abandoned convent known as Gesu in Brussels, Belgium, serves as a makeshift home for immigrants from the Czech Republic, Spain, Brazil, and Morocco.
Even artificial flowers wilt in the abandoned Alps Ski Resort near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Goseong, South Korea.
Camp Albocondo’s owner’s house on the Jersey Shore completely caved in.
YouTuber Patrick Botticelli from NJ Outdoors estimated that the camp owner’s house was built in the 1950s and was abandoned 10 to 20 years ago.
Built in 1927, the 15-story Lee Plaza Hotel in Detroit, Michigan, was abandoned in 1993, after a stint serving low-income seniors.
