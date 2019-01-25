Here’s what 6 abandoned UK castles looked like in their prime

caption Dunstanburgh Castle before and after its restoration. source Courtesy of OnStride

British financial firm On Stride Financial used technology to digitally restore six castle ruins across the UK.

The restorations give us the opportunity to see what these castles looked like in their prime.

You can visit all of these castles in real life.

Seeing an abandoned or ruined castle can break your heart a little bit – these majestic structures have fallen into disrepair after hundreds of years of being home to royalty and important historical figures.

That’s why On Stride, a UK-based financial company, used modern technology to re-imagine six of the most famous castle ruins across the UK, and restore them to their former glory.

Keep scrolling to see what beautiful castles are hiding underneath the abandoned ruins.

Dunluce Castle in Northern Ireland was built in the 1500s.

caption Dunluce Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

Dunluce was abandoned by 1639. Apparently, the kitchen collapsed into the sea, along with some kitchen staff.

All it really needs is a new roof.

caption A restored Dunluce Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

If you can’t get over to Northern Ireland, you can check out the castle on “Game of Thrones.” It doubles as Pyke, the home of the Greyjoys.

Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland, England, was built in 1313.

caption Dunstanburgh Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

The castle fell into disrepair during the tumult of the Wars of the Roses, a series of English civil wars in the 1400s.

The castle might look better with its walls repaired …

caption A restored Dunstanburgh Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

The castle is only two hours outside of Edinburgh, Scotland, and almost six hours north of London.

Bothwell Castle in Scotland dates back to the 1200s.

caption Bothwell Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

The castle repeatedly switched hands during the Scottish Wars of Independence, going back and forth between the Scots and the English.

On Stride restored the castle’s signature cylindrical donjon.

caption A restored Bothwell Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

A cylindrical donjon is “a fortified refuge for the castle’s inhabitants,” according to On Stride.

Goodrich Castle in Herefordshire, England, was first built in 1102, and remained fully in tact for 500 years.

caption Goodrich Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

The castle first sustained damage in the Civil Wars of 1642-46, during which it was pelted with 200-pound cannon balls.

Here’s what Goodrich Castle might have looked like in its heyday.

caption A restored Goodrich Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

The castle has been partially restored, and there’s even a tearoom guests can visit after exploring the grounds.

Caerlaverock Castle in Scotland was built in the late 13th century.

caption Caerlaverock Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

Caerlaverock Castle is the UK’s only triangular castle.

The castle was left untouched after the Bishops’ War in the 1600s, but here’s what it could have looked like.

caption A restored Caerlaverock Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

This is the only castle on the list with a moat.

Kidwelly Castle in Wales was built in 1106.

caption Kidwelly Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

Kidwelly Castle is one of the more well-preserved ruins on this list.

Not too much needed to be changed.

caption A restored Kidwelly Castle. source Courtesy of On Stride

Most people recommend catching Kidwelly at dawn. It looks delightfully eerie shrouded in the morning mist.

