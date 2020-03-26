The Abbey Road crossing has been repainted now that crowds of people aren’t lining up to re-create the Beatles’ iconic album cover

caption The Abbey Road crossing has been freshened up since London went on lockdown. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Londoners have been told to stay home with the city under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These lockdown measures have closed bars, restaurants, and other facilities, leaving popular London destinations empty.

Without tourists crowding the iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing, the city was able to give it a fresh coat of paint.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The zebra crossing located outside Abbey Road Studios is one of London’s most popular tourist spots. Each year, thousands of Beatles fans journey to the six white stripes in London and re-create the iconic “Abbey Road” album cover.

But on Friday, the city went into lockdown. Nonessential businesses – including bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms – temporarily closed, leaving the streets and tourist hot spots empty.

While the priority of the lockdown is to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading, the city has also seen it as an opportunity for maintenance work.

On Tuesday, city workers gave the Abbey Road crossing a fresh coat of paint.

caption A city worker painting the Abbey Road crossing during the coronavirus lockdown. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Twitter users described watching as the number of tourists slowly dwindled, leaving behind an everyday crosswalk.

I became obsessed with the Abby Road webcam last week as there were fewer and fewer tourists taking photos there and it started looking like just another zebra crossing. Now you hardly see any pedestrians at all https://t.co/4nSHgarZLW — Isolating! That's where I'm a viking! (@garyswilkinson) March 25, 2020

Typically, the crossing is packed with tourists, as pedestrians dodge traffic in an attempt to copy the iconic album cover.

caption The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover. source Apple Records

The crossing’s popularity pushed the city to register it for historic preservation in 2010. Castles, theaters, and cathedrals often earn the title, but this was the first for a crosswalk. The declaration means the crossing can be altered only with the approval of local authorities, according to Reuters.

caption Fans re-creating the cover of the 1969 album “Abbey Road.” source Carl Court/Getty Images

The crossing experienced one of its most crowded days yet in August when the album celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Now, with a lack of tourists, the crossing is largely deserted. EarthCam, however, has a livestream of the crosswalk, which features fresh paint and a pedestrian or two.