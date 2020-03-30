Abbott surges 11% after FDA approval of 5-minute coronavirus test

caption Abbott has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus. source Courtesy of Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories announced Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of its ID NOW COVID-19 test.

Shares surged as much as 11% in premarket trading Monday.

The test gives positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Watch Abbott trade live on Markets Insider.

Read more on Business Insider.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories jumped as much as 11% in premarket trading Monday after the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 test that delivers results in minutes.

Abbott’s test, called the ID NOW COVID-19, is also used to test other viruses including Influenza A&B, Strep A, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) testing. The test yields positive results in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes, according to a press release.

The company also announced that it will ramp up production of the testing unit and expects to deliver 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day to healthcare professionals. Tests will be available starting April 1, an Abbott spokesperson told Business Insider’s Paulina Cachero.

New ways to rapidly test for COVID-19 come as the US grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected more than 735,500 people around the world and killed nearly 35,000.

“Testing remains a crucial step in controlling the novel COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a press release. “Continuing to supply healthcare providers with new technologies to help curb the spread of infection is a top priority for public health officials and healthcare providers.”

Abbott Laboratories has shed roughly 14% year-to-date through Friday’s close.