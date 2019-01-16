24 celebrities you probably forgot appeared on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’

caption Kevin Hart was on “The Bachelor.” source Rick Rowell/ABC

Celebrities often cameo on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

Some celebrities help out during competitive dates, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Amy Schumer.

Others perform for the contestants, Dolly Parton, Boys II Men, and Backstreet Boys.

Even celebrities can’t stay away from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

On the most recent season of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and Billy Eichner joined Colton Underwood for some group dates, and they aren’t the first to do so. Musicians, athletes, actors, and comedians often appear on the ABC dating show as part of dates the contestants go on.

Concert dates and private performances are popular on the series, too.

Here are 24 celebrities you probably forgot cameoed on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

Comedians Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman helped some contestants during a group date on Colton Underwood’s season.

Husband and wife Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman told personal stories of their “firsts” and helped contestants share their own “firsts.” The women told their stories in front of an audience at Regent Theater in Los Angeles.

Billy Eichner showed up for a group date in which the women competed in “camp” games.

Eichner, comedian and “Parks and Recreation” star, helped present contestants with their challenges during a group date at “Camp Bachelor.”

Lil Jon joined Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann on a date.

Lil Jon supported Becca as she and Blake smashed items that reminded her of ex-fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Wayne Newton challenged some of Becca’s men to rewrite his song during a group date.

The men had to come up with their own lyrics to Newton’s hit song “Danke Schoen.”

Becca and Blake danced to the Baha Men.

The Baha Men, known for the song “Who Let the Dogs Out?”, played some music for Blake and Becca during a date in the Bahamas.

Betty Who performed for Becca and Blake.

While in Colorado for the hometown date with Blake, Becca was surprised with a performance by Betty Who in Blake’s high school auditorium.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe helped dress Becca for her date during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season.

Zoe gifted Becca with Louboutin heels.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hosted an obstacle course on Rachel Lindsay’s season.

The obstacle course was focused on what made the guys “husband material.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar judged the basketball skills of Rachel’s men.

The men also played in front of an audience.

Rachel and some of her men were on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The men danced shirtless during the group date.

The Backstreet Boys surprised the women in the mansion during Nick Viall’s season.

The women had to learn a dance for a performance with the band.

Professional football players Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, and Brett Keisel of the Steelers were on JoJo Fletcher’s season.

The men had to play football.

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube crashed Ben Higgins’ one-on-one date with Caila.

Hart and Ice Cube joined Higgins and Caila during their hot tub date.

American soccer stars Alex Morgan and Kelley O’Hara joined Ben for a group date.

The women were split into two teams and had to play soccer.

Boxer Laila Ali appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season.

Ali trained some of the men for a boxing match date.

Amy Schumer helped some of Kaitlyn’s men with a comedy routine.

Comedians Bridget Everett, Nikki Glaser, and Rachel Feinstein also joined Schumer.

The Cranberries performed during one of Kaitlyn’s dates.

The Cranberries performed “Linger.”

Jimmy Kimmel planned the dates for one week during Chris Soules’ season.

He crashed multiple dates.

Country duo Big & Rich joined Chris and some women on a group date.

The women had to write love songs.

Boyz II Men performed during a group date on Andi Dorfman’s season.

The group coached the guys in how to sing their song “I’ll Make Love to You.”

Soulja Boy filmed a rap video at the mansion during Desiree Hartsock’s season.

The video was a group date.

Luke Bryan gave a private concert during a one-on-one date during Emily Maynard’s season.

Maynard danced with her date.

Dolly Parton performed for Emily during another one-on-one.

Parton wrote a special song for the episode.

Train performed during a one-on-one on Brad Womack’s second season.

They put on a private concert.