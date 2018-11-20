‘Dancing With the Stars’ has a new winner, and fans are feeling blindsided

caption Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones won. source Eric McCandless/ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” just awarded a new winner with the Mirror Ball trophy.

Radio host Bobby Bones won season 27 of the ABC show with his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, Monday night.

Fans were not expecting Bones to win and took to Twitter to express their shock.

“Dancing With the Stars” fans were left shocked during Monday night’s finale.

Radio host Bobby Bones and his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, won the Mirror Ball trophy for season 27 of the hit ABC dancing competition. Though Bones was a fan-favorite during the season, viewers were not expecting him to win it all.

Fans were blindsided.

tom’s face after he looks at the card with the winners on it is SO relatable #dwts pic.twitter.com/WCuDZkNvFM — hayley (@fishuponadwts) November 20, 2018

Season 27 of #DWTS summed up in a gif… pic.twitter.com/U0FbbwW1yj — Natalie Léger (@nataliediamond) November 20, 2018

Me adding Milo and Witney to my long list of unofficial deserving winners #DWTS pic.twitter.com/XYvOvtTxsJ — woman like olivia???? (@LIVtheVIRGO) November 20, 2018

Me trying to figure out how Bobby Bones won Dancing With The Stars over Milo or Alexis #dwts pic.twitter.com/81t1EvD2oc — Rachel (@rachosully13) November 20, 2018

The worst DANCER just won DANCING with the stars…. I am so confused. Thank u, next. #DWTS — Mike #TeamFarrahMoan (@Mike_Joseph_) November 20, 2018

Bones beat Disney star Milo Manheim, model Alexis Ren, and “Harry Potter” actor Evanna Lynch to win the trophy.

caption From top left, clockwise: Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, and Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe. source ABC

Some claimed that the other competitors were “robbed” and picked their own winners.

Milo AND Evanna were ROBBED hell even Juan Pablo was ROBBED and he wasn’t even in the finale #DWTS — Gretchen Marie ♡ (@MsGretchenMVila) November 20, 2018

Nothing but respect for MY mirror ball champions #DWTS pic.twitter.com/NRwdZIiM89 — Joanne Rodriguez (@_joealexandria) November 20, 2018

Give it up for the three teams that can ACTUALLY dance. They worked their asses off all season. I love MY winners. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/W3MlrxtaRK — mathew (@reggiemantIe) November 20, 2018

Others said Bones won a “personality” or “popularity” contest instead of a dance competition.

So glad Bobby Bones won that popularity contest last night! Maybe next season the winner will be a good dancer! #DWTS — J Wrath (@thejwrath) November 20, 2018

So this isn’ta dance competition anymore. Just a popularity contest ????????‍♀️ #DWTS — Toni ???????????? (@ToniFran1278) November 20, 2018

Okay definitely personality won on #DWTS because I’m still shooketh from this outcome ???? — Gretchen Marie ♡ (@MsGretchenMVila) November 20, 2018

Bones himself didn’t even expect to win.

Days before the finale, Bones shared an image on Instagram of the odds against him winning and wrote, “Never let peoples ideas of you dictate your success. These were the odds when the show started. Obv I was picked at the bottom. Appreciate you guys so much. Let’s shock the world.”

His fans did come through with their votes to shock viewers.

