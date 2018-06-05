ABC is reportedly planning a ‘Roseanne’ spinoff starring everyone but Roseanne, possibly as early as this week

- source
- The spinoff would star all the cast members of the original show, except Roseanne Barr.
- “Roseanne” crew members have reportedly also turned down jobs elsewhere in the hopes that the show would continue.
- ABC cancelled the show last week after Barr posted a racist tweet about an Obama administration official.
ABC is reportedly planning a spinoff of “Roseanne” starring everyone but Roseanne Barr.
The network has been meeting with the show’s producers over the past week, and may announce a spinoff as early as this week, according to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.
The spinoff will likely take on a different name so that Barr wouldn’t benefit financially from the show as its co-creator.
The show’s crew members have also turned down jobs elsewhere in the hopes that the show would continue on to a second season, TMZ reported.
ABC abruptly cancelled the show last week after Barr, an outspoken advocate for Donald Trump, posted a racist tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.
The show’s fans, including Mindy Kaling, have called for a spinoff for the show’s remaining actors. In a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, Barr said she “begged” ABC not to cancel the show and to save other staff members’ jobs.
John Goodman, one of the stars of “Roseanne,” played down rumors of a spinoff last week, saying: “You’ve heard more than I have.”