The Disney heiress who slammed CEO Bob Iger’s pay as ‘insane’ explains why she and her 3 siblings turned down roles in the company

caption Abigail Disney (pictured) told The Financial Times that joining the company’s board “would be a waste of my time.” source Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Despite being one of its most public critics, Abigail Disney never sought a position in The Walt Disney Company, according to The Financial Times.

Disney criticized the gap between CEO Bob Iger’s paycheck and that of the company’s lowest-level employees in May 2019, Business Insider previously reported.

Disney told the Financial Times that she had already “caused as much trouble as if I had a seat on the board.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Abigail Disney isn’t happy with the way her great uncle’s media empire is run – but she never considered taking a role in the company to try and change it from within, she told the Financial Times.

“I kind of caused as much trouble as if I had a seat on the board,” Disney told the Financial Times, referring to her public criticism of Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger’s pay. The heiress said that the gap between Iger’s salary and that of Disneyland employees was a “moral issue” while testifying in front of the US House Committee on Financial Services in May. She has said that she’d previously raised the issue privately to no avail.

Business Insider reported earlier this year that As You Sow, a non-profit focusing on promoting corporate responsibility, estimates that Iger is paid 787 times more than the median salary of a Disney employee. In 2017, Iger earned more than $36 million.