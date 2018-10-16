Here are the deadlines in every state to vote absentee in the 2018 midterm elections

caption The deadline to request an absentee ballot to vote in the 2018 midterms is fast approaching in many states. source Mario Tama/Getty

The 2018 midterm elections are just three weeks away, but if you won’t be able to vote in person, there’s still time to request and send in your absentee ballot if you’re registered to vote in the US.

Most military service members, US citizens living overseas, people who will be away from their polling place on election, or those who cannot vote in person due to religious conflicts or disability are eligible to vote absentee, but be sure to check your state’s requirements first.

Here are the deadlines in every state to request and mail in your ballot if you’ll be voting absentee.

All states allow voters to request ballots by mail, but only some permit in-person requests. Virginia is the only state where voters can apply for an absentee ballot online.

You can check your voter registration status and request a ballot in your state here.

If you request a ballot but don’t receive it in time to mail in back by your state’s deadline, you can fill out the Federal Absentee Write-in Ballot as a backup. In the meantime, you can use Ballotpedia’s sample ballot lookup tool for information on all the federal, state, and local elections and/or ballot initiatives that you’ll be voting on this fall.

Here are the deadlines in every state to request and mail in your ballot if you’ll be voting absentee:

