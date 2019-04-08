Chrissy Metz made her live singing debut alongside Carrie Underwood at the ACM Awards, and the ‘This Is Us’ star stole the show

caption Mickey Guyton, Lauren Alaina, Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Metz, and Maddie & Tae perform onstage during the 54th ACM Awards. source Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Chrissy Metz sang live onstage during the Academy Of Country Music Awards at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday.

She sang “I’m Standing With You,” a song off the soundtrack of her upcoming movie “Breakthrough,” alongside other country music stars like Carrie Underwood.

Many viewers were pleasantly shocked by her powerful voice and applauded Metz’s performance.

Chrissy Metz stunned the audience when she sang live for the first time on Sunday during the Academy Of Country Music Awards.

Metz took the stage at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena alongside country stars like Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Lauren Alaina, and Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye (of country duo Maddie & Tae).

Although Metz portrays Kate, an aspiring singer, on “This Is Us,” the ACM Awards marked her live TV debut as a singer – and viewers were pleasantly shocked by her powerful voice.

No words…. @ChrissyMetz you killed it! As if I didn’t love you on #ThisIsUs I love you even more… #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/0z1G77SOQf — Jessica Everett (@JessEverett031) April 8, 2019

You really impressed me tonight @ChrissyMetz – Could you imagine the pressure being on stage with all those strong, fierce female vocalists? Jack would be so proud. #ACMawards #ChrissyMetz #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/TGYl8vhuUl — scottydavis (@scottydavis) April 8, 2019

The women sang “I’m Standing With You,” a song off the soundtrack of Metz’s upcoming movie “Breakthrough.”

Did you love @ChrissyMetz's performance tonight at the @ACMAwards of "I'm Standing With You" and want to hear it again? Look no further! And don't miss your chance to hear it during the credits of #BreakthroughMovie on Wednesday, April 17! https://t.co/I3cvMdnphF — BreakthroughMovie (@SeeBreakthrough) April 8, 2019

The performance was meant to spotlight ACM Lifting Lives, a philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music that’s “dedicated to improving lives through the power of music,” according to the website.

Metz thanked her fellow singers with a post-show Instagram.

“Singing this song with such wonderful women, artists and this amazing choir was truly a gift wrapped in the most special of bows!” she wrote. “To my team who never cease to amaze me, I love you very much! The entire night at @acmawards was inspiring, exciting, emotional and so dang fun!”

She also thanked Diane Warren for writing the song, which Metz called an “anthemic piece of art covered in love and empathy inspired by the true story of @breakthroughmovie.”

In the upcoming film, which hits theaters on Wednesday, April 17, Metz plays a devout woman whose adopted son falls through an icy Missouri lake.