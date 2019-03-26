Accelerating Energy Transformation at Singapore International Energy Week 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 March 2019 – The Energy Market Authority (EMA) today announced “Accelerating Energy Transformation” as the theme for Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2019.









Global energy demand continues to expand, and this is especially pronounced in Asia. The growth in energy demand will also be driven by electrification of transportation, industries and buildings. This demand has been supported by increased supply of oil and gas, lowered cost of renewables and technological advancements in energy storage. However, there remain concerns over meeting climate change commitments, even as renewable energy investments hit record highs. Against this backdrop, SIEW 2019 will provide a platform for global energy stakeholders to deliberate on and accelerate the transformation towards a more sustainable energy future.

Zee Loh, General Manager of Shell Energy Singapore and Sharad Somani, Executive Director and Asia Pacific Head of Power & Utilities of KPMG elaborated on these issues at today’s SIEW Global Launch. Zee Loh presented key takeaways from Shell’s LNG Outlook 2019 while Sharad Somani shared views on the renewable energy transition.

SIEW 2019 will kick off on 29 October with key anchor events — the SIEW Opening Keynote Address and the Singapore Energy Summit. Featuring global thought leaders, these events will set the stage for a week of discussions on energy transformation, electrification and digitalisation. Confirmed speakers include Paddy Padmanathan, President & CEO, ACWA Power International; Tatsuo Hatta, Chairman, Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission (EGC), Japan; and Datu Sharbini Suhaili, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sarawak Energy Berhad.

SIEW delegates can also look forward to the 3rd Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Forum featuring a special launch of the IEA’s “Southeast Asia Energy Outlook 2019”. SIEW Energy Insights and SIEW Thinktank Roundtables will showcase latest research and perspectives by leading International Organisations. Some of the roundtable hosts include the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE); the Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N); the Energy Studies Institute (ESI); the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ); and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Gas Asia Summit (GAS) and Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) will return as partner events at SIEW. This year, ADS will include the Refining and Petrochemical Asia (RPA) Conference, which focuses on core refining and petrochemical technologies. GAS will feature “Experience Centres” at its exhibition to highlight digitalisation and innovative solutions in the gas sector.

SIEW 2019 will be held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from 29 October 2019 to 1 November 2019. More updates will be released when registration opens for SIEW on 1 July 2019.

About Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW)

Now in its 12th edition, the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is a premier platform in Asia for energy insights, partnerships and dialogues, which brings together the world’s leading conferences, exhibitions and roundtables in one week, one location. SIEW enriches the global energy conversation by convening political, business, academic and energy industry thought-leaders to define and advance the world’s leading energy challenges, solutions and actions across the energy spectrum of oil & gas, clean and renewable energy, and energy infrastructure financing. Please visit www.siew.sg for further information.

About the Energy Market Authority (EMA)

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Our main goals are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Through our work, we seek to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth. Please visit www.ema.gov.sg for more information.