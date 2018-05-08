Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai directs anime ad for Thomson-East Coast Line – and it’s absolutely gorgeous

Taisei Corporation’s commercial for the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line was directed by Japanese director Makoto Shinkai of Your Name fame. YouTube/ taiseicorp

A breathtaking commercial about the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) has recently been released and it depicts Singapore in gorgeous anime style.

The 30-second clip was posted on Japanese construction company Taisei Corporation’s YouTube channel on Sunday (May 6) and centres around female engineer, Ayano.

It is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Makoto Shinkai who helmed 2016’s Your Name – Japan’s highest-grossing anime film to date.

The commercial begins with Ayano sending an apology text to her classmates for not being able to attend a reunion as she’s working in Singapore.

She then reminisces about her younger days, hometown and friends whom she misses.

Slice-of-life scenes show her walking along Marina Bay, working on the TEL and having lunch with her colleagues at their dormitory canteen.

Iconic Singapore landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum are featured prominently against the glitzy backdrop of the central business district skyline.

The video also offers a glimpse of the TEL under construction and the action that happens at Ayano’s workplace.

The commercial was produced for Taisei Corporation which received a $425 million contract from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2014 to build Marina Bay station and its associated tunnels, reported The Straits Times.

Taisei Corporation was also involved in the construction of other train stations including Downtown station on the Downtown Line as well as Marymount, Caldecott, Botanic Gardens and Farrer Road stations on the Circle Line.

The TEL is slated to be completed in 2021.

