Accounting and Finance Show Asia (16 – 17 October 2018) – Bringing Cutting-Edge Digital Innovations And Solutions To The Accountancy Sector

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 July 2018 – Digital Innovation is revolutionising accounting and financial management. With new technology such as Cloud accounting, and a plethora of cutting-edge applications, software and services, accounting processes are being streamlined and are becoming more efficient. These world-class financial solutions are low-cost, scalable and mobile — available to not only large enterprises with big budgets, but SMEs as well.

The Accounting and Finance Show Asia will bring together the latest technology and solutions, accountancy practices, experts, advisors, consultants and SMEs at the Suntec Convention Centre from 16-17 October 2018. The Show is organised with support from Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Singapore Accountancy Commission (SAC) and Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Ms Sharon Roessen, Managing Director of Terrapinn, the event organizer, said: “Technology is disrupting all industries and the accounting and finance sector will not be spared. Some of the accounting personnel fear that they will lose their jobs but technology will help to speed up processes and make repetitive work redundant. This will, in fact, elevate their skills and secure their positions in the sector”.

The two-day show aims to create awareness of the possibilities of digital solutions amongst the accounting and finance functions of SMEs and the Accounting Entities (AEs), and will showcase the world’s best accounting and finance technology solutions with live demos. The Show will also feature prominent speakers from the industry as well as IMDA, SAC and WSG. Topics include “Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in disrupting accounting practices”, “The cloud and cybersecurity: Making sure your data is protected”, “Transform and Grow for employers” by WSG and “Digital transformation for Accountancy” by SAC.

“AEs which adopted technology indicated significant savings in time and cost, and increase in revenue, according to AEcensus 2016/17, Singapore’s national census on AEs conducted by the SAC. In today’s digital age, innovation and the adoption of technology should be part of a company’s transformation plan and growth strategy. This is key in the transformation of the accountancy sector to handle the challenges of the future,” said Mr Evan Law, Chief Executive, Singapore Accountancy Commission.

Some 2,000 attendees from SMEs and accountancy practices are expected to attend the Show. The conference programme consists of six theatres, each featuring 24 twenty minute presentations across two days on:

Digital Innovation

Money in Money out

Accounting for Business and Bookkeeping

Practice Management

Business in the Cloud

Future Finance

The conference programme will also feature speakers from Title sponsor Xero, and other sponsors such as Maybank, Intuit Quickbooks, Oracle Netsuite, Zoho Corporation, Sage, Xriba and more! Running alongside the conference is a 2-day exhibition showcasing the latest technology-based products, solutions and services for the accounting & finance sector. The Show is expected to attract over 70 local and international exhibitors.

Details of the 2-day Show are follows:-

Accounting & Finance Show SG 2018

Free Admission

16 – 17 October 2018

Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore

http://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/accounting-finance-show-sg/index.stm

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is a global events company. Our events promote innovation and technology that changes people’s lives. We partner with the world’s leading companies and innovators to make a difference.