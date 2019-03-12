Accused of being a prostitution agent, BigBang’s Seungri is now alleged to have received secretly filmed sex videos – here’s what we know so far

Seungri (left) from BigBang has announced his retirement, after he was charged with being a prostitution agent. At the same time, he is alleged to be part of a chat group where singer Jung Joon Young shared illicit sex videos. Facebook / Seungri and Jung Joon Young

One of South Korea’s most famous pop idols has announced his retirement from the entertainment industry despite being just 28 years old.

The reason? A prostitution scandal that has gotten so “big”, it has become too difficult to handle.

According to The Guardian, Seungri of boyband BigBang, is being accused of supplying prostitutes to the investors he works with.

On top of that, the Burning Sun nightclub, where Seungri worked as public relations director, is also being investigated for illegal drugs, sexual assaults and police corruption, the report added.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Mar 11), Seungri of boyband BigBang said: “This scandal is too big, I have decided to retire. As for the ongoing investigation, I will take it seriously to clear myself of all the allegations.”

According to a translation by the BBC, Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, also wrote: “I have faced heavy criticism from the public for the last month and-a-half and I’m being probed by all investigative authorities in the country.”

He also said that he had been branded as a “national traitor”, and added that he “cannot stand the fact that I’m harming others for my own sake.”

Citing Korean news outlet YTN, Soompi reported that information on the alleged prostitution activities was leaked after a celebrity, who received messages from Seungri, sent his phone for repairs.

Reports of sex videos shared by another celebrity

Seungri’s announcement comes around the same time news outlet SBS funE reported that the singer was part of a chat group where videos of women engaging in sexual acts were shared. The videos, which were filmed without the women’s consent, were allegedly shared by singer Jung Joon Young, AllKPop reported.

According to the K-pop website, an SBS broadcast revealed what it said were screenshots of the alleged chat room that the celebrities were participants of.

Citing SBS, the report said that Jung, 29, is alleged to have shared secret photos and videos of around ten women since 2015.

According to The Straits Times, Jung is also accused of sharing photographs and videos of women who were unconscious, as well as body parts of waitresses in hostess bars.

Repercussions

Despite denying the allegations, Seungri not only faces a demise of his career, he could also be jailed for up to three years as prostitution is illegal in South Korea, The Guardian reported. He is also barred from leaving the country.

It is unclear if the charges will have any effect on Seungri’s upcoming military enlistment, which is scheduled to begin on Mar 25.

After news of the charges against Seungri broke, YG Entertainment – the company that owns Bigbang – saw its shares fall 15.6 per cent, BBC said.

The company then released a statement saying that it was unaware of Seungri’s intentions to retire.

“It was something that he uploaded himself without consulting YG Entertainment first,” AllKPop quoted a YG statement as saying.

The statement also said: “It has still yet to be decided whether or not his contract will be terminated.”

Meanwhile, Jung, who was in 2017 cleared of sexual assault accusations, was also sacked from the 2 Days 1 Night variety programme, which he has been a part of since 2013, AllKPop reported.