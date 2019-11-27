ACD and Alchemy Launches ACD Cryptocurrency Tokens Across Asia

Alchemy and ACD Inc. form a global strategic partnership to launch ACD tokens at businesses and merchant networks across Asia

ACD token holders will now be able to purchase with their ACD tokens at numerous outlets including ANA’s group resources and ACD Inc.’s e-commerce platforms and retail businesses





SINGAPORE / TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – November 27, 2019 – Alchemy Global Payment Solutions Limited (“Alchemy”), a global cryptocurrency payment pioneer that powers businesses with Asia’s first hybrid cryptocurrency and fiat payment solutions (“Hybrid Payment Solution”), has partnered with Tokyo-based ACD Inc. (a Joint-Venture Group Company of ANA Holdings, TSE:9202) (“ACD”), a company that provides cross-border e-commerce and global air cargo delivery, logistic services in Japan, to enable ACD tokens at both online and offline merchant networks of ACD and QFPay in Japan and across Asia.

Alchemy will provide their Hybrid Payment Solution to ACD e-commerce servicing platforms and retail merchants, enabling merchants to accept payments from customers paying with ACD tokens and other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum as well as their digital wallet of choice like Rakuten Pay, Alipay and WeChat Pay.

“The Hybrid Payment Solution is an intuitive application that enables merchants to accept fiat and cryptocurrencies with equal ease,” said Mr. Patrick Ngan, Co-Founder and CEO of Alchemy. “This partnership is set to benefit the entire payment ecosystem, from payment partners to merchants and consumers including ACD token holders who can now use their tokens to purchase goods and services. We have recently launched our hybrid payment system at the iconic lifestyle restaurant Ce La Vi in Singapore and have received strong interest from customers who wish to pay with cryptocurrencies.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr.Yasuhiro Sonoda, CEO of ACD said “This partnership is an advanced alliance that maximizes the use of our online and offline resources and the resources of Alchemy and QFPay. It will also be the first step towards a more specific promotion for the ACD Coin Project and will be a more future-oriented alliance.”

Ms. Angie Li, CEO of QFPay Japan, welcomed the global strategic partnership, said that “We are extremely honoured to partner with prestigious global partners like ANA and ACD, and we are thrilled to announce that ACD tokens will be accepted at QFPay’s online and offline merchants as well as ACD’s and their affiliated companies’ merchants across Japan soon.”

